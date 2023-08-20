Reviewers Are 'Shocked At The Quality' Of This Under-$200 Computer Monitor

“i love this monitor. It’s great for the price i added the protection plan with it bc you never know, but other than that, it’s a great product. you can barley see the pixels and it a great picture very smooth motion ect. great monitor for my ps5. though i do wish the base of the stand was a little bigger but other than that 5 stars.” — Isaac

“Actually shocked at the quality of this off brand monitor...” — Levi

“Very easy to set up and loved the fact that it had a height adjustable stand. Came included with both a DisplayPort cable and hdmi cable. Settings menu is pretty easy to use. Had to turn on adaptive sync on the monitor before I could turn on freesync in amd software and I was ready to roll. Great monitor to step into 1440p gaming.” — Archie

“I was absolutely blown away by this monitor. I bought it due to the specs and the price tag, not expecting much, but the display is high quality. The colors are very vibrant. The refresh rate is smooth and fluid. The only complaint is that theres some edge lighting when you’re on a fully black screen, but for the price, that’s such a minimal issue it doesn’t affect the value one bit for me. Especially since you see that issue in more expensive monitors. All in all, if you’re considering this monitor, buy it. You’ll be glad that you did. I plan on buying another for a dual monitor setup.” — Scott

“The size and quality of this monitor are fantastic for the price. It was a massive upgrade from a 23-inch 1080p monitor. Also, to run 165 HZ, you need to use the Displayport cable and not the HDMI cable.” — Austyn

“Bought to pair with my PS5, for an entry level monitor at this price, and specs, you can’t beat it. Supports up to 120hz, and 4K. Very good value for the price! If you’re not a tv snob and inspect it like a weirdo it’s a perfect monitor! God of war looks insane, as well as the new COD and other games.” — Vic