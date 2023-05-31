This $13 Walmart Shirt Apparently Looks Great On Everyone

“I’m noticing women reviewing these tops but they are truly a great kimono-like top for cover-up at the beach. My hubby actually bought it for himself because he liked the print and the quality is great! There are nice prints available as well. I want to get more!!!” — Shauna

“I purchased this “No Boundaries” shirt for myself; The day I received the shirt, my wife asked me to order one for her. My son saw the shirt I was now wearing, and he wanted me to order him one. I was on line ordering him one and his brother said I want one too; My daughter saw the shirt and wanted one also. I then decided to order a few extra just for other relatives. Walmart must think I have opened a shirt store.... But the shirt is just OUT OF SIGHT!!!!! THANKS! We will all be dressed alike now.” — Gerald

“I’m a women’s medium and a juniors large and I got a small in men’s and it fits perfect. I can even button it up without it being too tight. Love it! I got the berry print I think it’s called that looks 80s. It looks so fun and retro like paint strokes!” — Fayelene

“I bought this identical shirt and love it. I am female. The material is light weight, cool, colorful as well as just throw in washer and dryer and ready to wear. I bought 4 of different colors for the summer.” — Shirley

“I ordered this shirt for my husband in a size 2X, newspaper print. The sale price caught my eye and honestly it doesn’t look that cute in the picture but I bought for him for a work shirt. I was surprised how nice this shirt is. The colors are vibrant, It has a great fit, true to size but with a little room to spare. The fabric is lightweight perfect for summer. I don’t think he’ll be using it for work after all, maybe for weekend errands or lunch instead. Definitely recommend.” — MsLiz

“Too many times Hawaiian shirts have been a bit undersized recently, but this shirt is a great loose-fitting garment. Plus the design is very cool for any aspiring journalist or beach bum.” — BeachBum69