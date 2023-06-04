“This is a good shoe for the value. I purchased it to take with me on vacation. I walked around towns in it and also went on short hikes in 3 national parks. It served me well for those purposes. When I got back home, I tossed them in washing machine and they came out looking like new. Sometimes the texture of the foot bed was not loved by the bottom of my foot, but there isn’t anything “wrong” or painful about the texture - it was just a matter of personal preference by my feet on certain days (but I wore them anyway without issue).” — CLTNCmom

“These are soft and fit just right. They are as good looking as the more expensive brands.“ — marie

“I absolutely love these shoes! Fit great with a comfort that stays! They are stable to walk in which is really important for this old woman!” — Kris

“These shoes are AMAZING! Normally I’d have to break new shoes in to wear for an extended period of time. I wore these on the day I got them for a 3 mile walk! I am 63 and need shoes that are comfortable. I highly recommend these sandals!” — GmaLaura

“The color is more striking than shown. Extra comfortable shoes, and I like the way they are constructed more than other brands I have bought in this style.“ — Lauren