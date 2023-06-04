HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
While browsing Walmart’s site in search of the perfect summer sandal, one pair jumped out at us immediately. If you’ve taken note of the uptick in Birkenstocks and Tevas on the runways over the past few years, you likely know that when it comes to sandals, the comfortable ones are all anyone’s wearing anymore. (Cue our collective sigh of relief as we imagine a summer without blisters and aching feet.)
That’s why we were immediately drawn to this pair, with its foam-like EVA footbed, lightweight design and lug sole — and striking resemblance to Keen’s Newport sandals, a longtime favorite of the hiking-and-walking crowd that boasts a premium $100+ price tag.
While Walmart’s Dream Pairs sandals are cool enough to wear to an outdoor brunch, summer concert or stroll through the park, reviewers say the sandals actually supported their feet on long walks and extended hikes in the great outdoors. Plus, they’re just $34, making them an affordable, smart summer buy.
If you’re looking for an all-purpose shoe that will offer comfort and style without breaking the bank, look no further than this one. As the reviews below imply, you won’t regret it.
“This is a good shoe for the value. I purchased it to take with me on vacation. I walked around towns in it and also went on short hikes in 3 national parks. It served me well for those purposes. When I got back home, I tossed them in washing machine and they came out looking like new. Sometimes the texture of the foot bed was not loved by the bottom of my foot, but there isn’t anything “wrong” or painful about the texture - it was just a matter of personal preference by my feet on certain days (but I wore them anyway without issue).” — CLTNCmom
“These are soft and fit just right. They are as good looking as the more expensive brands.“ — marie
“I absolutely love these shoes! Fit great with a comfort that stays! They are stable to walk in which is really important for this old woman!” — Kris
“These shoes are AMAZING! Normally I’d have to break new shoes in to wear for an extended period of time. I wore these on the day I got them for a 3 mile walk! I am 63 and need shoes that are comfortable. I highly recommend these sandals!” — GmaLaura
“The color is more striking than shown. Extra comfortable shoes, and I like the way they are constructed more than other brands I have bought in this style.“ — Lauren