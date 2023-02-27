Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Walmart Versed cleansing balm, Olive & June nail polish, Kinlò eye cream

While Walmart may not be the first spot that comes to mind when you think of indie beauty, know that the budget retailer’s aisles (be they virtual or IRL) are chock full of under-the-radar beauty brands, almost all of which boast reasonable price tags.

From ingredient-driven skincare to celebrity makeup artist-founded beauty brands, Walmart has it all. Next time you’re ready to re-up your serum or are craving a new concealer, skip the sting of boutique prices and head to the big-box retailer instead.

Advertisement