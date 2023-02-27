ShoppingBeautywalmartsmall business

Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

The big-box retailer has so much more than just household-name products.

Versed cleansing balm, Olive & June nail polish, Kinlò eye cream
Walmart
Versed cleansing balm, Olive & June nail polish, Kinlò eye cream

While Walmart may not be the first spot that comes to mind when you think of indie beauty, know that the budget retailer’s aisles (be they virtual or IRL) are chock full of under-the-radar beauty brands, almost all of which boast reasonable price tags.

From ingredient-driven skincare to celebrity makeup artist-founded beauty brands, Walmart has it all. Next time you’re ready to re-up your serum or are craving a new concealer, skip the sting of boutique prices and head to the big-box retailer instead.

1
Walmart
Virtue
Based around a star ingredient — the hair-healing protein keratin — Virtue’s products promise to rebuild and restore hair, reversing damage and breakage imparted by hair treatments and styling. The products are also free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors and dyes, and are gluten free, cruelty-free, and vegan. This bestselling shine-boosting healing oil is infused with antioxidants like vitamin E, Tahitian gardenia extract, and Kalahari melon seed oil.
Healing oil: $44 at WalmartShop Virtue
2
Walmart
Flower Beauty
Daytime TV darling and beauty mogul Drew Barrymore seems to be everywhere these days. Whether she’s beaming from behind her talk show desk or dancing in the rain, she’s always oozing warmth and charm — and her popular Flower Beauty brand holds the same promise. Some of Flower Beauty’s hits include shimmery glow drops that boost hydration, an Allure Best of Beauty Award-winning lip mask, high impact glitter liquid shadows, and the oil-free, glow-inducing Heatwave bronzer, pictured on the model here.
Heatwave bronzer: $14 at WalmartShop Flower Beauty
3
Walmart
Olive & June
A regular manicure habit can add up quickly. With inflation on the rise and most of us cutting a corner or two, Olive & June is the perfect addition to your home mani game. Founded in 2013 by self proclaimed “mani-obsessee” Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the line boasts affordable polishes that deliver “a perfect manicure that makes you feel like your best self.” All polishes ring up under $10 a bottle, much less than your average manicure. Not only are the brand’s polishes long lasting, but they are cruelty-free, vegan and free of seven known harmful chemicals — such as formaldehyde and parabens — that are often found in conventional nail polishes.
Nail polish: $8.98 at WalmartShop Olive & June
4
Walmart
Versed
This formula-driven skincare brand is a cult-favorite for a reason. Unfussy packaging, hard-working ingredients and a guaranteed friendly price — many of their products ring in under $25 — have rocketed Versed to the top of editors’ and skincare enthusiasts’ lists since the brand’s 2019 inception. A few Versed standouts include the Day Dissolve cleansing balm (pictured here) that “removes every bit of makeup in seconds” in the words of reviewer britty93 and the Doctor’s Visit resurfacing mask that will leave your skin, according to MIZZYVI’s review, “silky, soft, smooth and just all around fabulous!” Plus, all Versed products are vegan and cruelty-free.
Day Dissolve cleansing balm: $17.97Shop Versed
5
Walmart
Kinlò
All solid skincare routines should start with sunscreen. However, sun protection has a long way to go for those with melanated skin. Physical sunscreens often leave a white cast which some may want to avoid, and many tinted sunscreens offer limited shades. Enter tennis player Naomi Osaka and Kinlo, a line of suncare products made with melanated skin tones in mind. Not only does the brand offer sun and post-sun skin care made with high quality natural ingredients, but each KINLÒ item is priced less than $15.
Shop Kinlò
6
Walmart
Arkive
Founded by storied UK fashion hairstylist and salon owner Adam Reed, Arkive’s inclusive, all-gender hair care line offers an edited selection of cleansing and styling products. Each is infused with one of the brand’s signature scents inspired by Reed’s childhood in Somerset, England. The heat-activated primer pictured here offers a heat-protecting base for your stands to prep them for the application of a styling product.
Prologue Primer: $20 at WalmartShop Arkive
7
Walmart
Lottie London
Glossier fans will love Lottie London for its similar youthful ethos and bright-but-minimal packaging. The affordable imprint specializes in cruelty-free makeup perfect for a night out. The popular Superfake mascara (pictured here) is one of the brand’ bestsellers, and has racked up a 4.5-star rating across 32 reviews on Walmart’s website.
Superfake mascara: $7.98 at WalmartShop Lottie London
8
Walmart
Dossier
Finding a signature scent can be a journey, and an expensive one at that — but thanks to Dossier, smelling great and saving money don’t have to be mutually exclusive. All of the brand’s affordable “dupe” fragrances are made from the highest quality perfume sourced directly from Grasse, France – also know as “the perfume capital of the world.”
Woody Sandalwood: $49 at WalmartShop Dossier
