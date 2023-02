Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Olive & June

A regular manicure habit can add up quickly. With inflation on the rise and most of us cutting a corner or two, Olive & June is the perfect addition to your home mani game. Founded in 2013 by self proclaimed “mani-obsessee” Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the line boasts affordable polishes that deliver “a perfect manicure that makes you feel like your best self .” All polishes ring up under $10 a bottle, much less than your average manicure. Not only are the brand’s polishes long lasting, but they are cruelty-free, vegan and free of seven known harmful chemicals — such as formaldehyde and parabens — that are often found in conventional nail polishes.