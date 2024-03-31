Reviewers Are Actually Impressed With Walmart’s Vintage-Replica Kitchenware Set

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Ever since avid collector Martha Stewart showcased her extensive jadeite collection and identified herself as a die-hard fan of the quintessentially retro, milky-green glassware that was a kitchen staple in the 1940s and ’50s, I became one, too.
Up until now, my personal collection was made up of pieces culled from antique shops, estate sales, and Etsy searches — but I just stumbled across a new, inexpensive, heirloom-looking serving set at Walmart, of all places.
While the set certainly isn’t a replacement for the real-deal vintage variety, it’s a perfect compromise for anyone who wants to cultivate a throwback tablescape without the sometimes crazy prices or the time-consuming the flea-market hunt.
The three-piece set consists of a butter dish and matching lid that measure a little over eight inches in length, a sugar bowl and lid that stand about five inches high, and a slightly-taller creamer for keeping your milk of choice at the ready.
The set feels like a steal at less than $30 — definitely “cheaper than real jadeite,” as one reviewer pointed out. (For comparison purposes, we found a kinda-similar single butter dish on Etsy for $65.) Multiple reviewers commented on the pieces’ sturdy design and antique feel.
Clearly I’m not the only one who’s happily scooped up this beautiful set, but feel free to read on if you need a few more multi-star incentives. Or you could skip ahead and add straight to cart — and maybe consider adding the matching cake stand and 3-piece table setting set while you’re at it.
“Love the color. Reminds me of milk glass. Very sturdy. I love how it can compliment my everyday dishes and my nice china! It’s such a perfect combo for both. I highly recommend.” – Mcreamer
“Beautiful - perfect for a jadeite collector who wants something with a little extra decoration. I love that it is functional, too!” — EmTM
“These are absolutely beautiful! They are a great splash of color in my white/tan French countryish kitchen. I was already using the matching cake stand as decor on the counter top. These will be icing on the cake!” – Bluebird1
“These are a much better quality than I expected. All pieces are made of think glass and are substantial. I would definitely recommend these for everyday use and they will blend in nicely if you have a vintage collection.” – jpeltr
“I recommend this to anyone as a gift to a new bride or a birthday gift to someone. I really think anyone would be happy to receive this.” – Lori
“Love this! Got for my daughter who has taken a liking to the old time jadette china. Classic look for a reasonable price.” — Kim
“This set is so beautiful. It is heavy and solid. Looks like an antique which is the look I was going for.” — Jennifer
“Very pretty. It reminds me of my great grandmother’s set.” —nurseholli
“I bought the salt and pepper shakers in store. Of course, I had to add to the set. It is a BEAUTIFUL jade cream color. Absolutely stunning. These are going to be one of my “forever ” pieces. They’re sturdy and feel heavy. Nothing cheap about them.” — Home