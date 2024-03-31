Reviewers Are Actually Impressed With Walmart’s Vintage-Replica Kitchenware Set

“Love the color. Reminds me of milk glass. Very sturdy. I love how it can compliment my everyday dishes and my nice china! It’s such a perfect combo for both. I highly recommend.” – Mcreamer

“Beautiful - perfect for a jadeite collector who wants something with a little extra decoration. I love that it is functional, too!” — EmTM

“These are absolutely beautiful! They are a great splash of color in my white/tan French countryish kitchen. I was already using the matching cake stand as decor on the counter top. These will be icing on the cake!” – Bluebird1

“These are a much better quality than I expected. All pieces are made of think glass and are substantial. I would definitely recommend these for everyday use and they will blend in nicely if you have a vintage collection.” – jpeltr

“I recommend this to anyone as a gift to a new bride or a birthday gift to someone. I really think anyone would be happy to receive this.” – Lori

“Love this! Got for my daughter who has taken a liking to the old time jadette china. Classic look for a reasonable price.” — Kim

“This set is so beautiful. It is heavy and solid. Looks like an antique which is the look I was going for.” — Jennifer

“Very pretty. It reminds me of my great grandmother’s set.” —nurseholli

“I bought the salt and pepper shakers in store. Of course, I had to add to the set. It is a BEAUTIFUL jade cream color. Absolutely stunning. These are going to be one of my “forever ” pieces. They’re sturdy and feel heavy. Nothing cheap about them.” — Home