If you’ve ever stepped foot in a Walmart or browsed online, you’ve definitely seen the retailer’s longstanding sleepwear and intimates brand Secret Treasures. Today, Walmart announced the launch of its new brand, Joyspun, which will replace Secret Treasures as its house line for underwear, loungewear, sleepwear, maternity and more.
The new brand features fresh and modern pieces and includes over 300 styles starting at just $5.97 for a pair of snuggly, soft socks. From fall and winter must-haves like a plush robe and cozy quilted sleep pants set to chic bralettes and nursing dresses, there’s a little something for everyone.
Below, we rounded up some of the standout items from the new line, but you can shop the entire collection at Walmart.com .
