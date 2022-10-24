Shopping
What To Buy From Walmart’s New Intimates And Sleepwear Line

Starting at just $5.97, the modern collection includes bras, tights, underwear and maternity clothing.



A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Seamless-Light-Lift-Wire-Free-Bra-Sizes-to-3XL%2F193943002&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Joyspun seamless wire-free bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Seamless-Light-Lift-Wire-Free-Bra-Sizes-to-3XL%2F193943002&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Joyspun seamless wire-free bra</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Seamless-Thong-Panties-6-Pack-Sizes-to-3XL%2F178980221&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Joyspun 6-pack of seamless thong panties" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Seamless-Thong-Panties-6-Pack-Sizes-to-3XL%2F178980221&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Joyspun 6-pack of seamless thong panties</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Fishnet-and-Solid-Tights-2-Pack-Sizes-to-2XL%2F540985367&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Joyspun 2-pack of of fishnet and solid tights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJoyspun-Women-s-Fishnet-and-Solid-Tights-2-Pack-Sizes-to-2XL%2F540985367&subId1=-6351d8f9e4b03e8038dd2176" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Joyspun 2-pack of of fishnet and solid tights</a>
Walmart
If you’ve ever stepped foot in a Walmart or browsed online, you’ve definitely seen the retailer’s longstanding sleepwear and intimates brand Secret Treasures. Today, Walmart announced the launch of its new brand, Joyspun, which will replace Secret Treasures as its house line for underwear, loungewear, sleepwear, maternity and more.

The new brand features fresh and modern pieces and includes over 300 styles starting at just $5.97 for a pair of snuggly, soft socks. From fall and winter must-haves like a plush robe and cozy quilted sleep pants set to chic bralettes and nursing dresses, there’s a little something for everyone.

Below, we rounded up some of the standout items from the new line, but you can shop the entire collection at Walmart.com .

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A plush robe
Snuggle up in this cozy plush robe made of super soft materials. It has two side pockets and a self-tie belt. The robe comes in multiple colors like black, gray, burgundy, pink and gray plaid and sizes S-3X.
$24.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
An unlined plunge bralette
Made of double-layered fabric with a tag-free design, this bralette is built for comfort. It has adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure on the back. It comes in green, blue, black and brown in sizes S-XXXL.
$11.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 2-pack of of fishnet and solid tights
Designed with a control top for smoothing and with invisible, flat seams, these tights are perfect for all of your fall outfits. They come in sizes S-2XL.
$9.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A two-piece satin sleep set
Whether you want a luxe set for yourself or need a gift for your loved one who likes to sleep in style, this satin set is the perfect choice. It offers a loose fit and the pants have an easy, pull-on style. The set comes in multiple color options, including pink, black, animal print and floral teal. Sizes range from S-3X.
$24.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A plus-size underwire balconette bra
Offering full coverage and lined cups with soft foam padding, this bra is designed to keep you comfortable in style. It has even adjustable straps with padding on the front to prevent achy shoulders. It comes in blue, black, rose pink and burgundy, and in sizes 38DD-46DDD.
$16.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A long-sleeved top and jogger set
Cold weather calls for quilted pajamas and this set includes a long-sleeve crewneck pullover and matching jogger pants. It comes in sizes XS-3X and in camel, gray, white and burgundy.
$34.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A 6-pack of seamless thong panties
These thong panties come in a pack of six with two multicolored bundle options to choose from. Sizes range from XS-3XL.
$10.96 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A seamless wire-free bra
Say goodbye to wires and visible seams with this bra that provides a light lift and support. It features a V-cut neckline, adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure on the back. It comes in multiple colors, including black, red, tan, green, blue and brown, and sizes S-XXXL.
$13.48 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A pair of solid leggings
For a pair of high-waisted leggings that are buttery soft and offer a supportive stretch, look no further. There's even a side pocket to store small essentials. They come in multiple colors, including black, navy blue, gray, burgundy and blue floral print. Sizes range from S-2XL.
$14.97 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A 3-pack of boyshorts
These lacy boyshorts come in a pack of three and are available in three multicolored bundle options. Sizes range from S-3XL.
$12.96 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A nursing chemise dress
With convenient snap-front buttons, this dress makes feedings so much easier. It has a pullover style and is made of stretchy fabric. It comes in black and blue polka dot in sizes S-3X.
$19.98 at Walmart
12
Walmart
A pair of bootie slipper socks
You have several color options to choose from with this sherpa-lined bootie, including black marled, pink marled, beige marled and gray marled. The sole is made of faux suede with the Joyspun logo imprinted on it to add traction. It fits women's shoe sizes 5.5-10.
$9.97 at Walmart
