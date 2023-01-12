What's Hot

Heisman Trophy Winner Dies At Age 64

Stephen Colbert Spots Surest Sign Yet That George Santos Is Toast

Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy

Barbara Lee Tells Congressional Colleagues She Plans To Run For Senate

Jeff Beck, Guitar God Who Influenced Generations, Dies At 78

Biden Aides Reportedly Found More Classified Files From VP Days In Private Location

Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free In First Trailer For New Documentary

Fellow Cop Says Jan. 6 Hero Michael Fanone Needs Financial Help

Why Republicans Are Having A Total Meltdown Over Gas Stoves

James Cameron Sends A Clear Message To Streamers After 'Avatar' Sequel Success

Frankie Muniz Reveals His Next Gig – And It's Not What You Think It Is

Dax Shepard To Anna Kendrick: Kristen Bell Is Jealous Of 1 Person, ‘And It’s You’

U.S. Newswalmartkkkboots

Walmart Pulls 'KKK' Boots From Website After Tip From Civil Rights Group

The giant retailer said it would try to improve its vigilance to "prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise.”
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Walmart has deleted an online listing for hiking boots with a red “KKK” on the tongue, telling Business Insider it would review how the “inappropriate merchandise” got on its platform in the first place.

“We have a process in place designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform,” a spokesperson told Insider. “We are reviewing how this happened and will apply what we learn to further improve our rules and processes to prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise.”

Walmart was alerted to the entry by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights group that over the weekend thanked the company for “dropping” the “oddly/poorly named ‘KKK’ boots.”

According to a photo of Walmart’s online listing shared by CAIR, the boots were described as “Harsuny Men’s Tactical Military Hiking Ankle Boot Outdoor Trekking Shoes” and showed a black pair with the “KKK” highly visible near the top of the tongue. The model was available in black or tan.

The red "KKK" is easily visible on the boot.
The red "KKK" is easily visible on the boot.
Walmart via CAIR

Women’s suede leather boots by “Harsuny” appeared to still be available on Walmart’s site as of early Thursday ― but without controversial markings.

“KKK” is often shorthand for the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan, which prompted Walmart’s response.

“The item is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart’s prohibited Product policy,” a spokesperson told the New York Post this week.

HuffPost couldn’t locate a footwear or apparel company named Harsuny. Walmart didn’t immediately answer a request for additional comment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community