This Powerful Under-$50 Fan Keeps Reviewers Very Cool

“We live in base housing and there’s no AC at all and the summers can be horrible. We had some large plastic fans that’s didn’t do as well and after 2 of them died we decided to try these even though they seemed pricey. LOVE THESE, SO WORTH THE PRICE!!! Easy to set up and they work so well. We’re so used to having several fans going and it’s still pretty hot inside. I have just 1 in our room on low and it’s perfect. I would highly recommend these to anyone but you do have to be a bit more careful as they’re metal blades.” — Katrina

“Using this fan in garage and it helps tremendously with moving air and helps me remain cooler. Even at low speed the air circulation is sufficient. Noise level is less than expected. Also has bracket if want to mount to wall. Overall very pleased and recommend. Price was great!” — KC98

“This fan is SO NICE! It’s great for indoor use and outdoor use as long as you keep it out of wet conditions. On lowest setting, this thing is powerful. I chose it over the lasko cyclone fans (I’ve owned one of those before). This thing is way more powerful than the cyclone fans. Look at the CFM measurement for fans and compare. This fan blew the others out of the water. I got this due to Texas coastal heat and my ac can’t keep up. I’m feeling super cool now without any issues. This fan is well built from what I can tell and the cord is a heavy duty one. I would love to see Walmart make larger versions of this fan and even one on a pedestal. It is definitely worth the purchase. I’m using it for downstairs use in my house to keep cool during the day. I have another fan upstairs that I use at night. If I need more fans, I’m definitely considering buying more of these as long as they last and hold up well.” — Zahra

“It blows a lot of air very quickly. Some have nicknamed it el derecho. If anything light is behind it it could suck it to the fan so watch out for that.” — RubberDuck