This Powerful Under-$50 Fan Keeps Reviewers Very Cool

If you’re like me, then the hypnotizing drone of a fan in the background is the only thing that knocks you out at night — which is why this high-powered industrial fan from Walmart’s line of home goods sounds like such an appealing buy. Reviewers say that not only is the hum of air across steel is down right calming, but even better, the fan is truly cooling.
Thanks to a pivoting head and a sturdy frame, this fan can be mounted and angled exactly where you need it. Alternatively, if you point this fan directly at the ceiling it does an excellent job of circulating the air through the room. You can choose from three speeds, and reviewers say that even the lowest setting is plenty powerful. The maximum velocity offered is 5,280 CFM (cubic feet per minute).
Steel construction and a copper motor are intended to give the fan power and longevity, and a head that pivots 360 degrees enables you to customize cooling in any given space. The appliance measures 20 inches in diameter and it can be positioned on the floor or even mounted to the wall to project air from above.
Reviewers have strong feeling about this relatively humble item, with several noting that they’d been purchasing the same model in multiples for years. Overall, it’s earned a 4.6-star rating across over 3,000 reviews.
Per the reviews, this fan can stand up to Texas summers, outdoor spaces, scorching heat, muggy garages, city noise, and easily keep your home cool. So if you’re trying to key the temp down in your home, then this fan is certainly for you. You can hear from more reviewers below or just scroll down to get one of these for yourself.
“We live in base housing and there’s no AC at all and the summers can be horrible. We had some large plastic fans that’s didn’t do as well and after 2 of them died we decided to try these even though they seemed pricey. LOVE THESE, SO WORTH THE PRICE!!! Easy to set up and they work so well. We’re so used to having several fans going and it’s still pretty hot inside. I have just 1 in our room on low and it’s perfect. I would highly recommend these to anyone but you do have to be a bit more careful as they’re metal blades.” — Katrina
“Using this fan in garage and it helps tremendously with moving air and helps me remain cooler. Even at low speed the air circulation is sufficient. Noise level is less than expected. Also has bracket if want to mount to wall. Overall very pleased and recommend. Price was great!” — KC98
“This fan is SO NICE! It’s great for indoor use and outdoor use as long as you keep it out of wet conditions. On lowest setting, this thing is powerful. I chose it over the lasko cyclone fans (I’ve owned one of those before). This thing is way more powerful than the cyclone fans. Look at the CFM measurement for fans and compare. This fan blew the others out of the water. I got this due to Texas coastal heat and my ac can’t keep up. I’m feeling super cool now without any issues. This fan is well built from what I can tell and the cord is a heavy duty one. I would love to see Walmart make larger versions of this fan and even one on a pedestal. It is definitely worth the purchase. I’m using it for downstairs use in my house to keep cool during the day. I have another fan upstairs that I use at night. If I need more fans, I’m definitely considering buying more of these as long as they last and hold up well.” — Zahra
“It blows a lot of air very quickly. Some have nicknamed it el derecho. If anything light is behind it it could suck it to the fan so watch out for that.” — RubberDuck