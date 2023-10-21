HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing like a piece of accent furniture to really breathe new life into a room. A chair can give a space a fresh and revitalized feel, infusing it with style and making a bold statement while functionally providing additional seating, which is always welcome. Accent chairs are often an expensive investment, especially when your aesthetic leans vintage.
Luckily, you can now shop a famous design-inspired chair at Walmart, making this iconic motif much more accessible. Originally created by artist Marcel Breuer in the 1920s, the Wassily chair is known for its tubular steel frame and leather fabrication. This lookalike at Walmart captures the original’s unique silhouette and construction, but at a fraction of the price. Best of all, the stunning Baxton Studio Lear accent chair is currently on sale.
It’s made to be as comfortable and utilitarian as it is stylish and chic. The steel frame has a shiny chrome finish that looks ultra-modern, while the bonded leather seat has heavy-duty stitching that makes the piece feel sturdy and strong. It also features black feet that can help to keep your floors from becoming scuffed.
The Wassily chair was ahead of its time, and this gorgeous facsimile perfectly captures the appeal and timeless allure of this distinctive shape. This eye-catching seat will be a lovely addition to any room, so pop it in a home office, living room or even in your bedroom. It’s a silhouette with a high nostalgia factor that likely become a conversation starter when spotted by visitors. And lest you think this chair is all form with no function, take a look at a couple of reviews before taking the leap and adding it to your cart.
Promising reviews:
″Fabulous! Looks just like the picture, but better! The leather smells good and sit’s very comfortable” — Danielle
“These chairs are ‘Wassily Leather Chairs,’ that is very well crafted and pay attention to the details. Has thick leather, with sturdy stitching, and protective feet. As an Architect you want a Wassily Chair, and now you can with this great price, with good craftsmanship too. The chair also comes fully assembled in shipping, and packed very well. I have two at this time, and saving up for two more chairs.” — Bobzoe