The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Laneige lip mask

While it’s not the world’s heftiest discount, every little bit helps when it comes to stocking up on one of the most beloved beauty essentials of all time. Thanks to a magical blend of vitamin C and antioxidants, this overnight balm will impart your pout with a legendary softness. It even comes with a precious little spatula for applying generously to your mouth before bed, per the product’s instructions.“This lip mask lives up to all the hype everyone says about it!!! I found the price was better at Walmart then any of specialty makeup stores. Plus the shipping was super fast which is always amazing.” — Ritzy