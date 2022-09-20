Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Fan favorites from Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, RoC and more are on sale as part of the budget retailer’s event.

We all know that prices at Walmart are low most of the time — but the affordable retailer is known for slashing dollar signs even further from time to time. Beauty aficionados will rejoice at the arrival of latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles: the Mega Beauty event.

From now until September 30th, a slew of top shelf-worthy tools and products are are marked down for your shopping pleasure, including a reviewer-approved anti-frizz shampoo, a soothing, pore-cleaning acne mask and a cult-favorite lip balm. Ahead, shop some of our editors’ favorites from the sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Get the deals at Walmart
1
Walmart
Laneige lip mask
While it’s not the world’s heftiest discount, every little bit helps when it comes to stocking up on one of the most beloved beauty essentials of all time. Thanks to a magical blend of vitamin C and antioxidants, this overnight balm will impart your pout with a legendary softness. It even comes with a precious little spatula for applying generously to your mouth before bed, per the product’s instructions.

Promising review: “This lip mask lives up to all the hype everyone says about it!!! I found the price was better at Walmart then any of specialty makeup stores. Plus the shipping was super fast which is always amazing.” — Ritzy
$12.98 at Walmart (originally $14.80)
2
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth sulfur face mask
This oil-absorbing face mask contains a potent blend of ingredients that will absorb impurities from the skin, including sulfur, kaolin, and bentonite clays. The addition of aloe ensures that the acne-banishing mask isn’t overly drying.

Promising review: “This is a great product to fight acne. A little dab on a bump will dry it up quickly, sometimes over night. I thought it was a little expensive until I realized how little it took and how well it works.”Thrifty Shopper
$25.98 at Walmart (originally $52)
3
REVISION Skincare
Revision Skincare Intellishade tinted moisturizer with sunscreen
Sunscreen is a staple in every good skincare routine. But why settle for your average sunscreen when you can get one that can do more, like work as a foundation? This popular, high-rated Intellishade SPF is discounted by $25 right now.

Promising review: “LOVE this product - good coverage, high SPF , universal color, nice texture, not greasy. I wear it as a foundation a lot of the time. A little goes a long way.” — TMcc
$44.98 at Walmart (originally $75.00)
4
Hairitage
Hairitage biotin conditioner
Everyone's hair could use a little deep conditioning every once in a while. Try out this biotin and castor oil-infused conditioner — it’s a vegan formula that works for all hair types. It delivers extra moisture to your locks, leading to healthier hair overall.

Promising review: “This conditioner is doing wonders for my dry, colored hair. The consistency of the formula is lovely and creamy. It leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny. My hair feels so much softer and smells really, really great!” — Tess D.
$7.94 at Walmart (originally $8.94)
5
DERMA E
DERMA E tea tree and vitamin E cream
If you have sensitive or blemish-prone skin, the this highly rated cream should be part of your routine. Reviewers note the smell is a bit strong (likely from its all-natural ingredients), but the hydrating and soothing effects of this moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated and happy.

Promising review: “I love this cream more than any product in my skincare routine! I use it morning and night as a moisturizer. Somehow it addresses every one of my skincare concerns, it hydrates, fights blemishes, and moisturizes against wrinkles. I also use this cream on my little boy's rough patches of dry skin, they are instantly better. This is a miracle product!” — Rebekah
$8.98 at Walmart (originally $16.50)
6
Dove
Dove anti-frizz shampoo
Dealing with frizzy hair? The colder temperatures are coming, so even more moisture will be zapped from your hair. Get this popular shampoo with nutri-oils that deliver hydration for soft, silky hair. The conditioner in this line is also on sale right now.

Promising review: “​​Super Dove did it again with this wonderful smelling shampoo. Anti-Frizz Oil therapy leaves my hair and scalp feeling clean and soft. It helps control the oily part of my hair so the hair doesn't feel oily, rather it feels silky, smooth and moisturized.” — Jacquelyn
$4.98 at Walmart (originally $5.98)
7
RoC
RoC night serum capsules
If you’re after plump, supple skin, give these serum pills a try. These capsules are packed with hyaluronic acid, delivering intense hydration to your skin overnight. The capsule design keeps the serum fresh and potent, and dispenses the perfect amount every time.

Promising review: “Loving this product. Have seen drastic changes in my skin. My is more hydrated, looks refreshed, and healthy. Love convenience of the single capsules. Love that it is light weight on the skin. And your pores and age no skin a sigh of relief. Have already recommended this to my family and friends.” — Duce67
$22.47 at Walmart (originally $24.97)
8
Zealsea
ZealSea retinol eye cream
Dark circles? Puffiness? Crow’s feet looking a bit more prominent? This potent cream can take care of all your eye-related concerns. Since this formula is so powerful, it is not recommended for those with sensitive skin. Start by using it twice a week and increase frequency depending on your skin’s tolerance.

Promising review: “This is an easy to use eye cream. My under eye area feels moisturized, smooth, and firm with less noticeable darkness. The ingredients are pretty clean and it has a soft neutral smell. This is a good, easy to apply eye cream at a good price.” — Walmart reviewer
$8.99 at Walmart (originally $12.69)
9
Daily Concepts
Daily Concepts gua sha tool
A gua sha stone is a popular skincare tool that glides across the skin to stimulate lymphatic drainage and improve blood flow, leading to more vibrant skin. While it’s been popular in Western culture for the past few years, the tool and accompanying technique has been used in China for centuries. If it’s been around that long, you know it works.

Promising review: “This product is an awesome way to wake up in the morning or just give your facial muscles some TLC. I'm in my fifties and I have my fair share of fine lines, but I've definitely noticed after using this for a few days that my face looks plush and rosy.” — Barb
$9.58 at Walmart (originally $16)
10
Olay
Olay 7-in-1 moisturizer
You get seven products in one bottle with multitasking moisturizer. It hydrates, has SPF for sun protection, shrinks pores, firms and smooths skin, all while brightening and evening out skin tone. It seems too good to be true, but many reviewers agree this is a miracle product.

Promising review: “This moisturizer is perfect for my aging skin. It is thick, creamy and has a SPF of 30!! I have been looking for a good quality but affordable day moisturizer with at least SPF 30, and Olay Total Effects is perfect!” — Shan P.
$19.97 at Walmart (originally $23.48)
The Best Mayo For Tuna Salad, According To Experts Who Truly Know