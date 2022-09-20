The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

We all know that prices at Walmart are low most of the time — but the affordable retailer is known for slashing dollar signs even further from time to time. Beauty aficionados will rejoice at the arrival of latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles: the Mega Beauty event.
From now until September 30th, a slew of top shelf-worthy tools and products are are marked down for your shopping pleasure, including a reviewer-approved anti-frizz shampoo, a soothing, pore-cleaning acne mask and a cult-favorite lip balm. Ahead, shop some of our editors’ favorites from the sale.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.