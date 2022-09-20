The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Peter Thomas Roth sulfur face mask

This oil-absorbing face mask contains a potent blend of ingredients that will absorb impurities from the skin, including sulfur, kaolin, and bentonite clays. The addition of aloe ensures that the acne-banishing mask isn’t overly drying.“This is a great product to fight acne. A little dab on a bump will dry it up quickly, sometimes over night. I thought it was a little expensive until I realized how little it took and how well it works.”