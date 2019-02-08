Walmart

Decorating your home just got a lot easier, especially if you have CB2 taste on a Walmart budget. The mega-retailer just launched a new collection called MoDRN that features trendy, high-end looking furniture that you can actually afford to fill your home with.

The collection features a wide range of bed, bath, kitchen and outdoor items at an affordable pricepoint inspired by three distinct trends — retro glam, refined industrial and Scandinavian simplicity.

You’ll find cushy upholstered chairs with golden hardware that can elevate any space for a glamorous feel, at a fraction of the cost. Cabinets crafted with dark wood and burnt black accents that fit seamlessly in a modern loft or classic cabin. Simple shelves with clean lines, open space, and light neutral tones that are timeless.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite items from the collection

