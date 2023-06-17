The $15 Camping Blanket That Our Editor (And Numerous Reviewers) Swear By

“Holds its shape. Protects floor of tent. Foam padding underneath keeps moisture from coming through. Top side is soft. Folds up nicely. Wash on gentle, air dry, and it’s ready for the next trip.” — Cynthia



“This is a great beach or tent rug. We have taken it on so many beach trips. Fits great in a carry-on. The sand easily shakes off and stores well. Dries fast and is moisture proof from wet sand. Love it!” — Dieseldaisy

“Used this for the floor of my tent on a camping trip. Worked perfectly. It hurts to kneel in the tent - rocks, sticks, etc. This created a barrier between the tent and the ground. Awesome product!” — Randiiiii