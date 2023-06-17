The $15 Camping Blanket That Our Editor (And Numerous Reviewers) Swear By

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When you’re going to be sleeping outside, it’s not the time to skimp on quality. It can be tricky to enjoy the great outdoors when you’re forced to lay on a damp, decidingly not waterproof blanket that you can still feel the rocks under. But camping equipment can get pretty pricey, with waterproof blankets typically running you at least $50, and sometimes even $100. It’s exactly why so many people are snatching up this $15 Ozark Trail outdoor blanket.
In fact, outdoor enthusiast and HuffPost editor Janie Campbell can attest that it’s a camping must-have. “I use this inexpensive Walmart option in my tent, but whatever you do with it, it’s simple to fold up and take away when the fun’s all over,” she says. “The top layer is fleece and the bottom layer protects from moisture from seeping into the blanket, plus it’s machine-washable, so it’s easy to care for.”
It seems that this blanket really checks all the boxes. It’s cozy, waterproof to protect from the damp ground (as Campbell mentioned she appreciated first-hand) and is thick enough to safeguard your back and bum from uncomfortable rocks. It also folds up into an easy-to-carry bundle, complete with a little strap. No wonder the blanket has an almost pristine 4.9-star rating.
Check out some of the promising reviews ahead or just scroll all the way down to nab one for yourself.
“Holds its shape. Protects floor of tent. Foam padding underneath keeps moisture from coming through. Top side is soft. Folds up nicely. Wash on gentle, air dry, and it’s ready for the next trip.” — Cynthia
“This is a great beach or tent rug. We have taken it on so many beach trips. Fits great in a carry-on. The sand easily shakes off and stores well. Dries fast and is moisture proof from wet sand. Love it!” — Dieseldaisy
“Used this for the floor of my tent on a camping trip. Worked perfectly. It hurts to kneel in the tent - rocks, sticks, etc. This created a barrier between the tent and the ground. Awesome product!” — Randiiiii