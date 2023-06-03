Psst: There's A $20 Lookalike For That Viral Drinking Tumbler

“100% satisfied. [It] works just as good as my Stanley Quencher and my Simple Modern Trek.” — Christene

“I really like the huge insulated tumbler/cup. It keeps the ice pretty well for five to six hours, though it does melt down some. I feel it works better for hot drinks, but they do become lukewarm. It’s so tall [that there’s] a rubber extension on the included straw. I use it daily. It’s also a pretty pale lavender color which I love.” — jq12

“This is huge! I love the look and feel of this! It feels and looks high-quality. I was impressed with the craftsmanship. This one is 40 oz and has a base that was designed to fit in a standard car cup holder. And it came with its own silicone reusable straw!” — Photoguys2003

“My husband loves his new insulated mug!! Especially the comfortable handle. It holds a lot and is heavy so for an older person, the handle is great!! He’ll use it mainly when he plays golf to keep his ice water cold. We tried it out and still had ice in it the next day! Highly recommend!” — Luveena