My Expensive-Looking Walmart Patio Set Is Currently On Sale

At the end of last summer, my partner and I moved into a new apartment with a balcony. Having our own slice of outdoor space is a game changer, however, coming to an agreement on how to decorate said space has been a challenge. We spent months debating the perfect patio set, and one thing we could agree on is that we wanted a set for under $400 that didn’t look cheap and is comfortable for lounging, eating and even working.
We landed on a classic neutral-hued rattan Better Homes and Gardens set from Walmart and I couldn’t be more pleased. This three-piece set includes two wicker bistro chairs and a wicker top bistro table — and it’s currently almost $100 off.
Given the competitive price, I was worried that it would look and feel dinky or cheap, but after nearly a year of use, it has not only stood up to the elements but it still looks timeless, elegant and brand new. The set was specially designed to be weather-resilient and durable, and I can attest to the fact that it’s both incredibly sturdy and super comfortable — no squeezing bums into too-small seats here. The frames are made with ultra-strong, rust-resistant steel and wrapped in cute all-weather wicker. The cushions are decked out in fade-resistant polyester fabric with 50% recycled material that can easily be machine-washed. I’ve washed them on several occasions and they come out looking like new each time.
My two main concerns were both aesthetic and practical: one, that a wicker set would look twee or basic and boring, and two, that we wouldn’t be able to comfortably use the table at the same time.
My partner’s taste skews modern, while mine can best be described as old-timey and haunted. I was hoping to find a vintage wrought iron set on Etsy, while Veronica wanted an artsy, colorful modern vibe. In the end, wicker ended up being the perfect compromise, and because the table and chairs are so hefty and well made, they don’t feel like they’ve come straight from your grandmother’s house in Florida. It’s an updated version of old school wicker furniture. The neutral hues keep things subtle and classic and don’t clash with the vibrancy of our little urban garden.
I am also happy to confirm that there were zero issues with the patio set’s size. It is slightly larger than I thought it would be, but it doesn’t crowd the balcony in the slightest. The table is large enough for us to have dinner or use our laptops at the same time. It’s our favorite place to have morning coffee, work from home and enjoy dinner on a warm evening.
When all is said and done, Better Homes and Gardens’ bistro set has been a fantastic investment, especially considering it is so well-priced. I would buy it again in a heartbeat, and am still amazed at the fact that we found it at Walmart. Who knew it had such stylish furniture? If you’re on the hunt for a new patio set, you just might want to start here. Keep reading to check out some glowing reviews from Walmart’s website and pick it up for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“I love this set! Great quality, and looks great!! Perfect for small porch. BHG, thank you for including the magical tool (small socket tool) that made putting it together a breeze!” — RebeccaMichigan
″So Pretty You May Use It Inside Instead! I bought this set for my outdoor balcony and it is so pretty that I am using it as an indoor bistro set instead! It was easy to assemble. I would definitely recommend this set for outdoor or indoor use.” — Beth
“I am so happy with this patio set. It took me about an hour to put together by myself. The instructions were easy to read (and now you know I am a woman and put them together myself) the parts were marked or the picture clearly described them, and they even sent a nice little tool to put it all together with! They are comfortable and sturdy, and the best thing about them is my 6′5” 215lb husband can sit in them without them disappearing or him looking like he’s sitting at a kids table! Would absolutely buy again!” — Debbie
“This set is very well made! Easy to assemble! Looks great on my front porch! The color is not as light as it appears but that is a plus for me! I got it on sale and I’m extremely pleased!” — Honey