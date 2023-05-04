ShoppingFurnitureOutdoor Living

My Expensive-Looking Walmart Patio Set Is Currently On Sale

It’s ridiculously stylish and has withstood inclement weather with ease.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

This <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-Gardens-Willow-Sage-3-Piece-Bistro-Set-with-Wicker-Table-Beige%2F986905887&subId1=64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="casual bistro set looks incredibly high-end." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-Gardens-Willow-Sage-3-Piece-Bistro-Set-with-Wicker-Table-Beige%2F986905887&subId1=64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">casual bistro set looks incredibly high-end.</a>
Walmart
This casual bistro set looks incredibly high-end.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

At the end of last summer, my partner and I moved into a new apartment with a balcony. Having our own slice of outdoor space is a game changer, however, coming to an agreement on how to decorate said space has been a challenge. We spent months debating the perfect patio set, and one thing we could agree on is that we wanted a set for under $400 that didn’t look cheap and is comfortable for lounging, eating and even working.

We landed on a classic neutral-hued rattan Better Homes and Gardens set from Walmart and I couldn’t be more pleased. This three-piece set includes two wicker bistro chairs and a wicker top bistro table — and it’s currently almost $100 off.

$247 at Walmart (originally $344)
Better Homes And Gardens' <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-Gardens-Willow-Sage-3-Piece-Bistro-Set-with-Wicker-Table-Beige%2F986905887&subId1=64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Willow Sage three-piece bistro set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBetter-Homes-Gardens-Willow-Sage-3-Piece-Bistro-Set-with-Wicker-Table-Beige%2F986905887&subId1=64481696e4b03c1b88c9ad39" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">Willow Sage three-piece bistro set</a>
Walmart
Better Homes And Gardens' Willow Sage three-piece bistro set

Given the competitive price, I was worried that it would look and feel dinky or cheap, but after nearly a year of use, it has not only stood up to the elements but it still looks timeless, elegant and brand new. The set was specially designed to be weather-resilient and durable, and I can attest to the fact that it’s both incredibly sturdy and super comfortable — no squeezing bums into too-small seats here. The frames are made with ultra-strong, rust-resistant steel and wrapped in cute all-weather wicker. The cushions are decked out in fade-resistant polyester fabric with 50% recycled material that can easily be machine-washed. I’ve washed them on several occasions and they come out looking like new each time.

My two main concerns were both aesthetic and practical: one, that a wicker set would look twee or basic and boring, and two, that we wouldn’t be able to comfortably use the table at the same time.

My partner’s taste skews modern, while mine can best be described as old-timey and haunted. I was hoping to find a vintage wrought iron set on Etsy, while Veronica wanted an artsy, colorful modern vibe. In the end, wicker ended up being the perfect compromise, and because the table and chairs are so hefty and well made, they don’t feel like they’ve come straight from your grandmother’s house in Florida. It’s an updated version of old school wicker furniture. The neutral hues keep things subtle and classic and don’t clash with the vibrancy of our little urban garden.

I am also happy to confirm that there were zero issues with the patio set’s size. It is slightly larger than I thought it would be, but it doesn’t crowd the balcony in the slightest. The table is large enough for us to have dinner or use our laptops at the same time. It’s our favorite place to have morning coffee, work from home and enjoy dinner on a warm evening.

When all is said and done, Better Homes and Gardens’ bistro set has been a fantastic investment, especially considering it is so well-priced. I would buy it again in a heartbeat, and am still amazed at the fact that we found it at Walmart. Who knew it had such stylish furniture? If you’re on the hunt for a new patio set, you just might want to start here. Keep reading to check out some glowing reviews from Walmart’s website and pick it up for yourself.

Promising reviews:

“I love this set! Great quality, and looks great!! Perfect for small porch. BHG, thank you for including the magical tool (small socket tool) that made putting it together a breeze!” — RebeccaMichigan

″So Pretty You May Use It Inside Instead! I bought this set for my outdoor balcony and it is so pretty that I am using it as an indoor bistro set instead! It was easy to assemble. I would definitely recommend this set for outdoor or indoor use.” — Beth

“I am so happy with this patio set. It took me about an hour to put together by myself. The instructions were easy to read (and now you know I am a woman and put them together myself) the parts were marked or the picture clearly described them, and they even sent a nice little tool to put it all together with! They are comfortable and sturdy, and the best thing about them is my 6′5” 215lb husband can sit in them without them disappearing or him looking like he’s sitting at a kids table! Would absolutely buy again!” — Debbie

“This set is very well made! Easy to assemble! Looks great on my front porch! The color is not as light as it appears but that is a plus for me! I got it on sale and I’m extremely pleased!” — Honey

$247 at Walmart (originally $344)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa

This Walmart Couch Is Perfect For Anyone Who Likes "Expensive Furniture"

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Doctors Reveal ‘The 1 Food I Won’t Give Up’

Home & Living

How The Writers Strike May Affect Your TV Viewing This Week (And Beyond)

Work/Life

This Is What Experts Do When They’re Torn Between Career Opportunities

Parenting

13 Mess-Free Activities To Entertain Kids While Traveling

Style & Beauty

Should You Sleep In Underwear Or Go Commando? Doctors Have Thoughts.

Wellness

So THAT’S Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

Work/Life

10 Things I Won’t Do At Hotels After Working As A Hotel Housekeeper

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now