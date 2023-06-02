HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve ever shopped for outdoor furniture, you may have lusted after French Riviera-worthy pieces from brands like CB2 or Restoration Hardware only to find them priced a little beyond what you budgeted for your backyard. This may send you running in the direction of retailers like Walmart, knowing that while you’ll probably get more bang for your buck, you may have to settle for a less showroom-worthy look.
However, a cool outdoor “conversation set” that boasts both a reasonable price tag and design-catalog vibes recently surfaced at the big-box retailer, and even better, it’s on sale for 17% off right now.
The set consists of two roomy lounge chairs, each measuring a little less than three feet across, and a fluted cocktail table about 1.5 feet in diameter. The steel frame is powdercoated in black pigment for maximum rust resistant, and the solution dyed polyester upholstery promises to resist fading and discoloration. You can choose cushions in either black and white stripes or a solid cream color.
We immediately noticed a chorus of reviewers comparing the chairs to a style from CB2 that offers a similarly striking bare black frame, wide footprint and low-profile cream-colored cushions — and a single one is priced at nearly $600. (There’s a less-similar striped option at CB2 for almost $800 that may have inspired the high-contrast black-and-white colorway that the Walmart set is avilable in.)
The grouping already felt like a steal at a little over $300, but now, at $274, it’s almost criminally inexpensive for how much style it offers.
The set’s 112 reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and it’s earned a 4.4 star rating overall. Those who’ve purchased the chairs uniformly expressed surprise and delight at how elegant the pieces made their space look. Some even purchased more than one set.
(It’s worth noting that more than one reviewer expressed some frustration in the assembly process, but even those that did seemed to find the end results to be worthwhile, and we spotted plenty of reviews that claimed setup was a breeze.)
You can read some of the most informative reviews below, or click to add this set to your cart and enjoy a stylish outdoor living for a steal.
“I’m so glad I found these chairs. These are so similar to CB2 except for the cushion fabric being slightly different. One star off for difficulty putting together. Otherwise good value and comfort and look. Photo shows the CB2 sofa with the two chairs . Also matches nicely with the target McGee coffee table.” — angela
“After seeing these chairs all over... Instagram for the past year, I decided to join the trend. They are beautiful, comfortable [and] sturdy and look great with my Arhaus [and] Restoration Hardware outdoor furniture. Hubs thought I’d bought the CB2 chairs we’d been considering. The little table was an added bonus. Couldn’t be more pleased.” — Amanda
“I was hesitant about buying after reading reviews about how hard they are to put together but I was SO surprised! Very simple to put together and they look very high end. I had my eye on some chairs from CB2 that were very pricy and these were a great dupe for those! Cannot recommend enough!” — Kelly
“I will start off by saying, I never write reviews. However, this little patio trio deserved a highlight. To start, I got the set on sale, roughly 50.00 OFF. Second, the box was delivered to my home in legit less than 24 hours - that’s quicker than Amazon! Finally, I am so pleasantly surprised by the quality for the price and quickness of building the set on my own. I was too excited to wait for my husband so I put them together all by myself and I LOVE how they turned out. I literally got a compliment of someone walking their dog on the striped cushions while building them. They make my front porch feel like I’m at some cute cafe in Europe! Can’t recommend enough!” — Katie
“I had seen this set at the store and fell in love with it. The chairs were very sturdy and the cushions made it very comfy! I love the little side table although I had some isssues with the alignment of the holes for the screws. I contacted BHG customer service and it sounds like they are shipping a new table. Will see if it arrives. Overall I’d highly recommend this set. We plan to use it by our new pool that we’re putting in but for now they’re on our patio.” — MimiT