“I’m so glad I found these chairs. These are so similar to CB2 except for the cushion fabric being slightly different. One star off for difficulty putting together. Otherwise good value and comfort and look. Photo shows the CB2 sofa with the two chairs . Also matches nicely with the target McGee coffee table.” — angela

“After seeing these chairs all over... Instagram for the past year, I decided to join the trend. They are beautiful, comfortable [and] sturdy and look great with my Arhaus [and] Restoration Hardware outdoor furniture. Hubs thought I’d bought the CB2 chairs we’d been considering. The little table was an added bonus. Couldn’t be more pleased.” — Amanda

“I was hesitant about buying after reading reviews about how hard they are to put together but I was SO surprised! Very simple to put together and they look very high end. I had my eye on some chairs from CB2 that were very pricy and these were a great dupe for those! Cannot recommend enough!” — Kelly

“I will start off by saying, I never write reviews. However, this little patio trio deserved a highlight. To start, I got the set on sale, roughly 50.00 OFF. Second, the box was delivered to my home in legit less than 24 hours - that’s quicker than Amazon! Finally, I am so pleasantly surprised by the quality for the price and quickness of building the set on my own. I was too excited to wait for my husband so I put them together all by myself and I LOVE how they turned out. I literally got a compliment of someone walking their dog on the striped cushions while building them. They make my front porch feel like I’m at some cute cafe in Europe! Can’t recommend enough!” — Katie

“I had seen this set at the store and fell in love with it. The chairs were very sturdy and the cushions made it very comfy! I love the little side table although I had some isssues with the alignment of the holes for the screws. I contacted BHG customer service and it sounds like they are shipping a new table. Will see if it arrives. Overall I’d highly recommend this set. We plan to use it by our new pool that we’re putting in but for now they’re on our patio.” — MimiT