This Chic And Versatile Accent Piece Is Less Than $30 At Walmart

In our constant search for the hidden gems of Walmart, we came across a really cool and versatile plant stand that will no doubt add chic factor to a sunroom or anywhere you decide to place it. The tiered shape takes a cue from Memphis design signatures – squiggles, industrial materials (in this case, metal) and graphic shapes. The white powder-coated metal frame bends at soft right angles and each bend is topped with a faux walnut round pedestal. It’s the perfect plant perch.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, don’t count this shelf out. It’s whimsical, modern lines can take you beyond the sunroom. Get creative with this piece and it won’t let you down. Slide it up to your bedside to artfully display all your essentials. The shelf’s tiered shape is also ideal for an entryway and could hold a dish of keys, your bag and a catchall tray for mail. You could also use this shelf to show off a collection, be it tchotchkes from travels, cowboy boots, rare comic books or Brutalist-inspired ceramics.



The piece has acquired a 4.5-star review from Walmart customers. “This mid-century modern/funky take on a plant stand works great for showing off the extra greenery and fits well with the look Im going for in my Brooklyn apartment,” wrote reviewer Maddie of the stylish design. Scroll ahead to get one of these versatile accent pieces for yourself and enjoy its many potential uses.