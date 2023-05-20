ShoppingwalmartsummerPlus-Size

8 Very Cute Plus-Size Swimsuits You Can Buy At Walmart

We rounded up a list of cool and affordable plus-size swimwear from the budget retailer.

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTime-and-Tru-Women-s-V-Strappy-Front-One-Piece-Swimsuit%2F817076885&subId1=6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Floral print" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTime-and-Tru-Women-s-V-Strappy-Front-One-Piece-Swimsuit%2F817076885&subId1=6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Floral print</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTime-and-Tru-Women-s-and-Plus-Ruffle-Strap-One-Piece-Swimsuit%2F1185652944&subId1=6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ruffle-sleeve" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTime-and-Tru-Women-s-and-Plus-Ruffle-Strap-One-Piece-Swimsuit%2F1185652944&subId1=6463e279e4b0611f1b11a4d5" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ruffle-sleeve</a> swimsuits from Time & Tru
If you’re in the market for a swimsuit, you probably don’t want to spend too much. You may have other line items on your vacation budget, like airfare, accommodations and more.

If you’re looking to score a cute plus-size swimsuit without breaking the bank, we suggest you head to Walmart — the budget retailer has an assortment of surprisingly stylish swim togs that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite water-ready styles.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A cool one-piece perfect for swimming
Keep things simple but fun with this one-piece, available in a rainbow, blue, or leopard stripey pattern. This one-piece is available in sizes up to 3XL.
$15.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A ruffly one-piece available in black and blue
This ultra-elegant one-piece is designed with a flattering deep-V neckline and ruffled sleeves that will bring a party-ready vibe to the shoreline. It’s available in sizes up to 3X.
$26.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A ditsy floral one-piece with a plunging neckline
This stylish maillot pairs a delicate floral print with an ultra-deep-V neckline. This print is currently only available in sizes 2X and 3X, but check out a creamsicle-colored hue or a moody pink flower print for more size options.
$24.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A stunning tropical cutout suit
If you’re looking for a one-piece that will really stand out, try slipping into this tropical one-piece with a sexy cutout detail. (It’s available in leopard print, too.) With adjustable shoulder straps, a V-neckline and removable cups, this swimsuit is available in sizes up to 3X.
$26.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A spaghetti-strapped floral monokini
This two-tone one-piece boasts a high-wasted floral pattern paired with a striped top and elegant spaghetti straps. Made of polyester and spandex, it's available in sizes up to 4XL.
$13.72 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A cheetah print keyhole one-piece
With a keyhole front and a fun animal print vibe, this suit is made with slimming fabric and halter straps and is available in sizes up to 3X. It’s also made with 100% recycled polyester.
$42 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A tankini dress available in several vibrant colors
Made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex,this vibrant leafy design can be purchased in electric blue, royal blue, hot pink, neon yellow, or white. This swimsuit, which comes with low-waist shorts, is available up to size XXXL.
$21.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A turquoise cutout one-piece
With a sweetheart neckline and a removable, adjustable halter neck, this 86% polyester, 14% spandex suit was designed for comfort and coverage and comes in sizes up to 3X. Available in green gem or rich black, this cutout one-piece with a tie in the front is the perfect flirty piece for summer.
$26.98 at Walmart
