8 Very Cute Plus-Size Swimsuits You Can Buy At Walmart

If you’re in the market for a swimsuit, you probably don’t want to spend too much. You may have other line items on your vacation budget, like airfare, accommodations and more.
If you’re looking to score a cute plus-size swimsuit without breaking the bank, we suggest you head to Walmart — the budget retailer has an assortment of surprisingly stylish swim togs that won’t cost an arm and a leg.
Advertisement
Ahead, shop some of our favorite water-ready styles.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A cool one-piece perfect for swimming
2
A ruffly one-piece available in black and blue
3
A ditsy floral one-piece with a plunging neckline
Advertisement
4
A stunning tropical cutout suit
5
A spaghetti-strapped floral monokini
6
A cheetah print keyhole one-piece
Advertisement
7
A tankini dress available in several vibrant colors
8
A turquoise cutout one-piece