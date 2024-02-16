ShoppingsalesPresidents Day

These Walmart Presidents Day Deals Are Some Of The Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

Score deep discounts on Dyson and Apple products, plus deals on home goods, kitchen items and more.
By 

Staff Writer

A stationary bike, Apple watch and Dyson cordless vacuum.
Walmart
If you like amazing sales and internet shopping from the comfort of your home, you’ll be jazzed to see what’s in store for Walmart’s Presidents Day weekend deals. In the middle of winter, the last thing you want to do on a long weekend is bundle up to leave the house, drive in snow and navigate in-person shopping. Skip the lines and the stress and get into Walmart’s deals on home items, kitchen goods, body products and more — many of which have already started.

To get you onto the very best deals, we rounded up the biggest discounts on the most popular selling items from the superstore. You’ll see brand names like Dyson and Apple as well as handy gadgets and useful tools you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

As deals move quickly, we’ll try to keep this updated but suggest you go for any purchase you’re eying.

1
Walmart
A 64-inch arched full-length mirror ( $139 off list price)
We have written before about this surprisingly chic floor mirror from Walmart, and now it's at an even better price. It's a lightweight piece that's easy to fit into any room of your house and comes with everything you need to attach it to your wall if desired.
$59.98 at Walmart (regularly $199)
2
Walmart
A Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum ($120 off list price)
This coveted cordless vacuum is lightweight and easy to carry; a single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time. It has famously strong suction that works on carpet, hard floors, ceilings and stairs, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else.
$299.99 at Walmart (regularly $419.99)
3
Walmart
A pair of second-gen AirPods Pro ($59 off list price)
Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about.
$189.99 at Walmart (regularly $249)
4
Walmart
Apple's 2022 64GB 10.9-inch iPad Air ($120 off list price)
This 2022 model has offers 10 hours of battery life when fully charged, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide front-facing camera. Its 10-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by A13 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need.
$449 at Walmart (regularly $569)
5
Walmart
A pair of zero gravity lounge chairs ($20 off list price)
The definition of "take a load off," this zero-gravity chair is super adjustable, letting you find the perfect angle for your body. They have a comfortable head pillow and a handy drink holder and side table for your phone or a book.
$89.99 at Walmart (regularly $109.99)
6
Walmart
A Tripcomp three-piece luggage set ($310 off list price)
Get ready for your next trip with this three-piece hard-sided luggage set. It contains a carry-on as well as two larger checked luggage bags, all with handy spinning wheels that will help you move easily through the airport.
$89.99 at Walmart (regularly $399.99)
7
Walmart
A 56-inch Pawz Road cat tree for larger cats ($67 off list price)
Whether you have a few large kitties or just one lucky one, they'll be all over this 56-inch tree that has all sorts of nooks and toys. It holds up to 65 pounds and lets your cat scratch, nap, curl up and play with the hanging ball.
$62.99 at Walmart (regularly $129.99)
8
Walmart
An inflatable twin airbed with a built-in pump ($100 off list price)
If you need extra sleeping space for guests or are looking to add a little comfort to a camping trip, this inflatable twin mattress has a built-in pump that promises to inflate in only two minutes. It can hold up to 550 pounds and folds up easily for storage.
$59.98 at Walmart (regularly $159.99)
9
Walmart
A folding treadmill with a 12-level automatic incline ($240 off list price)
Get some steps in with this handy folding treadmill. It has 12 incline levels to help you get some extra challenge as you move and a noise-reduced motor that won't annoy you (or other people in your house).
$359.99 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)
10
Walmart
A Pooboo stationary exercise bike ($212 off list price)
A stationary bike on a budget, this Pooboo cycle will help you get your heart rate up in the comfort of your home. It has an adjustable magnetic resistance so you can decide your own workout and a monitor holder so you can follow along with your favorite workouts on your phone or iPad.
$187 at Walmart (regularly $399.99)
11
Walmart
A Venustas heated vest ($101 off list price)
Whether you’re shoveling snow, walking your dog or just spending time outdoors this winter, this heated vest is an easy-to-wear layering piece that’s warming without being restrictive. It has five warming zones across the chest, stomach, shoulders and lower back, and turns on with the simple press of a button.
$98.99 at Walmart (regularly $199.99)
12
Walmart
A convertible sectional sofa ($499 off list price)
The cutest compact sofa you ever did see, this convertible L-shaped sectional will fit nicely into any home space. You can have the chaise recliner on either side, and the gold tapered legs give it an elevated look.
$399.99 at Walmart (regularly $899)
13
Walmart
A spin mop and bucket with a wringer set ($28 off list price)
Make cleaning a little bit easier with this handy spinning mop bucket. Simply step on the pedal to wring out the mop head, saving you time and effort as you clean the floors.
$30.99 at Walmart (regularly $58.99)
14
Walmart
A Nintendo Switch gaming console ($40 off list price)
With multiple ways to play, the Switch lets you stream games on a TV or use it as a handheld device. It can connect with other consoles for multi-player gaming or can be used for some solo game time in the car or house.
$259.99 at Walmart (regularly $299.99)
15
Walmart
An Apple Watch Series 8 ($150 off list price)
Apple's beloved smartwatch has everything you need to stay connected and track health and fitness goals and also includes safety features such as fall and crash detection. The watch can seamlessly pair with all your other Apple services and devices and comes in several colors and band options.
$249 at Walmart (regularly $399)
16
Walmart
A nonstick cookware set from Carote ($130 off list price)
With removable handles, universal cooking lids, fridge storage lids and pot protectors, this set of pots and pans is the definition of versatile. It's great for smaller kitchens or if you don't want to wrestle with a ton of heavy pots, and can go from the oven to the table to the fridge.
$69.98 at Walmart (regularly $199.99)

