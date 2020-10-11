HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images What deals will be better at Walmart than Amazon this Prime Day? Here's what the experts say.

Amazon has become a destination for everything from groceries and electronics to clothes and video streaming. Amazon’s annual Prime Day — taking place this year from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 — is basically a shopping holiday.

But is Amazon the only place to get a good deal? Absolutely not. The success of Amazon’s Prime Day has prompted a lot of other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, to offer their own alternative sales at the same time.

In response to Prime Day, Walmart announced it’s offering a two-day sales promotion called the “Big Save Event.” It includes deals on electronics, video games, appliances, home goods, toys, beauty, fashion and more. Walmart’s alternative Prime Day deals start on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern time and last through Oct. 15.

Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, there’s no membership required to take advantage of Walmart’s deals. Shoppers can get free two-day and next-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup on select items.

In fact, there are a few deals that you’re probably better off buying from Walmart than Amazon. But you don’t have to take it from us: We spoke with a retail expert about what’s worth buying at Walmart vs. Amazon on Prime Day.

What deals are better at Walmart than Amazon on Prime Day?

Kativ via Getty Images What deals will be better at Walmart than Amazon this Prime Day? We asked an expert.

Given the shift toward online shopping due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, you’ll likely see more deals and incentives this Prime Day to encourage you to get your holiday shopping done early. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from the Instant Pot to AirPods Pro.

But Walmart might be the way to go when it comes to generic-brand household goods, according to Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

“Amazon’s generic label, AmazonBasics, will likely see a 30% cut across the board for Prime Day,” Bonebright told HuffPost Finds. “However, Walmart has been a market leader in generics for decades. Products from Great Value, Equate or Mainstays are already typically cheaper than AmazonBasics, and further discounts in mid-October are likely.”

You can also expect to see deals on groceries and same-day grocery delivery as Walmart continues to promote its newly launched grocery delivery service, Walmart+, Bonebright said.

What deals should you wait to buy on Black Friday rather than Prime Day?

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda via Getty Images There are some deals you should buy on Black Friday instead of Prime Day, no matter where you're shopping.

With Prime Day and Black Friday only five weeks apart this year, you might be wondering what deals you pass on for Prime Day.

It turns out you might want to hold off on buying electronics like TVs and streaming accessories, as well as fashion items like clothes and shoes, until after Thanksgiving, Bonebright said.

“While Walmart has announced that it will have a JVC 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $248 during its competing sale, you should still hold off on buying any TV before Black Friday,” Bonebright advised. “Last year, multiple retailers offered bigger 65-inch sets for less than $300. Those deals are worth waiting for.”

The best Fire TV deals will probably be on Prime Day, but if you’re looking at alternative streaming devices that aren’t from Amazon, you should probably wait for Black Friday deals, too.

“While Walmart says it’ll offer the Roku Ultra LT for $69 during its ’Big Save’ sale, the retailer offered the previous-gen Roku Ultra 4K for just $48 last year — and they threw in a $5 credit for good measure,” Bonebright said.

We picked out some of the best deals that Walmart’s “Big Save Event” will have on offer below so you don’t have to keep switching back and forth between Walmart and Amazon on Prime Day.

Check out what you should buy from Walmart rather than Amazon on Prime Day.

HuffPost Finds Walmart Prime Day deals on electronics, including TVs, Nintendo Switch games, and Roku streaming devices.

WALMART PRIME DAY 2020 DEALS ON ELECTRONICS

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV, investing in a better laptop or creating a smart home, there are a lot of electronics deals at Walmart. If you’re a fan of Google products, Walmart carries a selection of devices ranging from smart speakers to Chromebooks. There’s also select savings on video games, streaming devices and more. Below are a few of our favorite deals live now:

HuffPost Finds Walmart Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Instant Pots and robot vacuums.

WALMART PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME APPLIANCES

The saying “too many cooks in the kitchen” doesn’t apply to Prime Day deals. In fact, the more markdowns the merrier. Walmart has a slew of savings on Instant Pot, Keurig and Ninja. While there’s no such thing as a sucky deal on vacuums this week, you can save the most on Dyson and Shark at Walmart. Below are a few of our favorite deals live now:

HuffPost Finds Walmart Prime Day deals on clothes and shoes, including rain boots and fall dresses.

WALMART PRIME DAY DEALS ON CLOTHES AND SHOES

Walmart recently announced a collaboration with ELOQUII on a plus-size collection. You’ll also find everyday basics and fall-friendly fashion from brands like Free Assembly and Scoop. Below are a few of our favorite deals live now:

HuffPost Finds Walmart has Prime Day deals on toys.

WALMART PRIME DAY DEALS ON TOYS