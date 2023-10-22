“As a licensed esthetician I love using this on my clients who want a good even exfoliation. The consistency is a bit gritty so it feels nice applying it. Just don’t scrub too harshly. The enzymes in it are amazing and you can definitely see the difference! Skin looks More youthful and tighter and just overall more clear and even toned. Pairs very well with the cucumber gel mask too !!!” — Anonymous

“Love this mask! There is some stimulation on the more sensitive areas on the face like around the nose, mouth, and eye area but that’s normal for pumpkin enzymes. I’m not a huge fan of the exfoliating granules due to removal being a little difficult, but it leaves the skin brighter, revitalized, and fresh. The scent is to die for as well! I’m surprised how much more affordable it is compared to other stores selling this product that I had to buy it!” — fellowEsthetician

“used to buy this at Ulta for $60 and its one of my favorites! makes your skin so smooth and soft and glowy and over time really helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone. I was stoked when I found it on Walmart.com much cheaper!” — Jake

“Love this mask! I bought it on sale but would happily pay full price when I need to reorder. The pumpkin smells great and it exfoliated really well. I like that you rub it in to exfoliate and then let it sit. It did tingle at first but subsided after a couple minutes. My face is so smooth after using this mask, love it!” — Jessica