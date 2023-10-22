HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
From jack-o-lanterns and delicious baked goods to seasonal home decor and the now-ubiquitous coffee order, autumn is about all things pumpkin.
Luxury skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth — best known for its wide range of facial masks — is also serving up the pumpkin this fall with their Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. A favorite of TikTok, this mask has grown a following thanks to its gentle exfoliations and nourishing ingredients.
One such user posted a video claiming she was “in love” with the exfoliating product. Redditors and reviewers alike echo the TikToker’s ardor, with multiple folks in the latter category testifying to their skin’s smoothness after using the mask.
Available at Walmart, this facial mask uses pumpkin enzymes and AHAs to exfoliate dead cells from the skin’s surface. After massaging the mask into the face and neck let it absorb for three to seven minutes (depending on your skin sensitivity), then the mask can be washed off to help reveal skin that reviewers say is smooth, soft and glowy.
The product uses a trio of powerful ingredients — alpha hydroxy acid, aluminum oxide crystals and of course, a pumpkin enzyme — to even skin tone and lessen the appearance of wrinkles.
(A note on the brand’s website explains that the high concentration of pumpkin purée in the mask may result in color differences from batch to batch.)
Read on to see how this product has earned a 4.7-star rating from Walmart reviewers, or just scroll all the way down to nab this seasonal skin care buy for yourself.
“As a licensed esthetician I love using this on my clients who want a good even exfoliation. The consistency is a bit gritty so it feels nice applying it. Just don’t scrub too harshly. The enzymes in it are amazing and you can definitely see the difference! Skin looks More youthful and tighter and just overall more clear and even toned. Pairs very well with the cucumber gel mask too !!!” — Anonymous
“Love this mask! There is some stimulation on the more sensitive areas on the face like around the nose, mouth, and eye area but that’s normal for pumpkin enzymes. I’m not a huge fan of the exfoliating granules due to removal being a little difficult, but it leaves the skin brighter, revitalized, and fresh. The scent is to die for as well! I’m surprised how much more affordable it is compared to other stores selling this product that I had to buy it!” — fellowEsthetician
“used to buy this at Ulta for $60 and its one of my favorites! makes your skin so smooth and soft and glowy and over time really helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone. I was stoked when I found it on Walmart.com much cheaper!” — Jake
“Love this mask! I bought it on sale but would happily pay full price when I need to reorder. The pumpkin smells great and it exfoliated really well. I like that you rub it in to exfoliate and then let it sit. It did tingle at first but subsided after a couple minutes. My face is so smooth after using this mask, love it!” — Jessica