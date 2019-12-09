Santa’s newest helper is cocaine, according to a sweater that was somehow sold on Walmart Canada’s website. The company has removed the sweater ― along with some other family-unfriendly apparel ― but of course, the internet will not let the giant retailer forget.

The sweater that caught much of the attention shows a wide-eyed ghostly St. Nick in front of a table of three lines of the drug along with a Christmas-tree shaped mound of it, Global News Canada reported. “Let it snow,” the caption reads.

The catalog copy for the FUN Wear sweater reinforced that this was no mere snow job, as evidenced by screengrabs on Twitter:

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality Grade A, Colombian snow.”

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a company spokesperson told HuffPost in a statement on Monday. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

CNN pointed out that “third-party sellers are able to make products available on Walmart Marketplace — a portal on which Walmart can approve sellers to use its website.”

Other sweaters on the site depicted Kris Kringle about to receive a rectal probe from an alien, engaging in S&M, and roasting his privates, er, “chestnuts,” in front of the fire.

Walmart's in Canada WERE selling these Christmas sweaters. They had to stop because people don't understand humor. Merry FUCKING Christmas ya filthy animals.

**Notice what Santa is holding in his hand in first pic.



**Notice what Santa is holding in his hand in first pic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkxGzQU6E0 — Ashley Robinson (@AshleysGotAGun) December 9, 2019