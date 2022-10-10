Shopping
The Best Deals To Shop From Walmart’s 'Rollbacks And More' Sale

From Apple Watches to robot vacuums, Walmart is rolling out all kinds of discounts on these must-have items.

A <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Michael-Kors-Women-s-35F1STVC2B-001-Jet-Set-Travel-Medium-Logo-Adult-Female-Crossbody-Bag/928067807?athbdg=L1800" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Michael Kors crossbody bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442a16e4b0b7f89f4e4325" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Michael-Kors-Women-s-35F1STVC2B-001-Jet-Set-Travel-Medium-Logo-Adult-Female-Crossbody-Bag/928067807?athbdg=L1800" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Michael Kors crossbody bag</a>, <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Coleman-71-x-26-Bahamas-AirJet-Spa/549761378?athbdg=L1600" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Coleman Bahamas airjet spa" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442a16e4b0b7f89f4e4325" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Coleman-71-x-26-Bahamas-AirJet-Spa/549761378?athbdg=L1600" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Coleman Bahamas airjet spa</a> and <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/ECOVACS-DEEBOT-N8-All-In-One-Robot-Vacuum-Cleaner-and-Mop-Auto-Empty-Station/648526423" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ecovacs N8+ robot vacuum cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442a16e4b0b7f89f4e4325" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.walmart.com/ip/ECOVACS-DEEBOT-N8-All-In-One-Robot-Vacuum-Cleaner-and-Mop-Auto-Empty-Station/648526423" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ecovacs N8+ robot vacuum cleaner</a>, all discounted for Walmart's "Rollbacks and More" sale.
If you’re not currently a Walmart shopper, let me cut to the chase: These steals and deals in the “Rollbacks And More” sale will have you saving money, living better and loving the ’Mart. From now through October 13, Walmart is offering up to 60% off on all sorts of items, from Apple Watches and AirPods to robot vacuums and suitcase sets.

Shop the sale at Walmart

Whether you’re moving, re-vamping your space or are in the market for kitchen appliances and everyday tech, Walmart’s sale is your one-stop-shop for great prices on reliable brand name items you’ve had your eye on for a while. Get a head start on holiday shopping and stock up on home essentials and fun treats like cooking gear, portable hot tubs and designer fragrances.

Tech

Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off)
Leave the world of wires behind with these Apple AirPods Pro. They have active noise cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant so you can wear them all day long.
$169.99 at Walmart (originally $214)
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 (11% off)
Meet your new gym buddy, the Apple Watch Series 8. It has a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, pedometer, GPS and temperature and blood oxygen sensors, plus it can play all your favorite tunes, podcasts and audiobooks. It comes in four colors and two band lengths.
$379 at Walmart (originally $429)
Walmart
Gateway 15.6-inch ultra slim notebook (60% off)
Surf the web without breaking the bank with this Gateway laptop. It comes with a wireless mouse and carrying case, and has an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and 4 GB RAM.
$179 at Walmart (originally $445)
Walmart
Sony 75-inch 4K HD Google TV (56% off)
Get close to the action and never worry about losing the remote again with this 75-inch Google TV. It works with Google voice and has a cognitive Processor XR and a full array LED backed by XR contrast booster 10, making your viewing experience as real and enhanced as possible.
$1,298 at Walmart (originally $2,997.95)

Personal Care

Walmart
Moosoo waterproof electric shaver (42% off)
Keep your stubble at bay with this flexible electric shaver. It's completely waterproof so you can use it in the shower and has a pop-up beard trimmer for getting your sideburns, mustaches and other facial hair on point.
$46.99 at Walmart (originally $79.88)
Walmart
Burberry Classic eau de parfum (64% off)
A little fruity, a little woody-floral with end notes of musk, cedar and vanilla, this classic designer scent has stood the test of time. It's a super wearable scent that you'll apply for work and errands as well as date nights and events.
$35.99 at Walmart (originally $98)

Fashion And Travel

Walmart
Portland Boot Company 6-inch lace-up boots (50% off)
Finally, a sleek but rugged moc-toe boot for a fraction of the price of similar styles. With a slip-resistant wedge outsole, these will give you a little height while keeping your feet comfortable and stable. They come in black and brown in men's sizes 6.5 to 13.
$35 at Walmart (originally $70)
Walmart
A 2-pack of active fleece leggings (50% off)
You can never have too many leggings. This two-pack gives you double the joy with a pair of comfortable, stretchy leggings that are perfect for wearing to the gym or on the couch. These come in three colors in women's sizes S-L.
$10 at Walmart (originally $19.96)
Walmart
iFLY Fibertech 3-piece expandable luggage set (32% off)
How come you always need a suitcase the day before a trip? Get a jump start on your next vacation with this set of three lightweight hard-side suitcases in sizes appropriate for carry-on and checked luggage. This set comes in 13 colors, including black and rose gold, as well as eye-catching color blends.
$169 at Walmart (originally $249)
Walmart
Michael Kors crossbody bag (63% off)
Meet your favorite travel purse. It's sleek and compact with a compartmentalized interior to keep everything you need sorted and ready to grab. The two big pockets let you stay organized on the go, and the adjustable strap means you can find your perfect fit.
$109.99 at Walmart (originally $298)

Home

Walmart
Chefman TurboFry dual basket air fryer (45% off)
Variety is the spice of life. This dual-basket air fryer lets you cook two different things at once, and the "synch finish" feature means all your food will be done simultaneously, even if the two things are cooking differently.
$79 at Walmart (originally $145)
Walmart
GreenLife 18-piece dishwasher-safe ceramic non-stick cookware set (46% off)
Moving? Setting up a new kitchen? Going to someone's wedding? This 18-piece set will be the cornerstone of any kitchen. It comes with two frying pans, two covered saucepans, a covered casserole pan, a covered sauté pan, a stainless steel steamer, a baking sheet, a cutting board, five measuring spoons and four cooking utensils. It's non-stick, dishwasher-safe and comes in four colors.
$69.99 at Walmart (originally $129.99)
Walmart
Ecovacs N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop with auto-empty station (46% off)
Say goodbye to manual vacuuming and mopping forever with this robot floor cleaner. It makes a map of your home to better clean the space, and then auto-empties to make your life even easier.
$349 at Walmart (originally $649.99)
Walmart
TaoTronics oscillating tower heater (31% off)
Heat up smaller spaces in a moment with this oscillating tower heater. It has an overheat sensor to keep your safe, and different timer settings to automatically turn off.
$54.99 at Walmart (originally $79.99)

Yard And Grilling

Walmart
SinglyFire 30-inch fire pit with cooking grill (31% off)
Sit by the fire and make a delicious dinner with this versatile, portable fire pit. It has a rotisserie BBQ grill to help with campsite cooking as well as a cover to help control sparks.
$94.99 at Walmart (originally $139)
Walmart
Coleman Bahamas airjet spa (44% off)
You don't need vacation money to party in a hot tub. This portable blow-up spa fits up to four adults and has an AirJet system with 120 jets. It comes with an electric pump that inflates the spa, heats up and filters the water and controls the jets.
$245 at Walmart (originally $444)
Walmart
Expert Grill 24-inch charcoal grill (13% off)
With enough space to cook 20 burgers at once, this charcoal grill will be your favorite thing in your backyard. It has a charcoal access door, an adjustable charcoal pan, a built-in lid thermometer and a folding table to help you stay organized as you cook.
$107 at Walmart (originally $124)

Toys

Walmart
Paw Patrol Mission Cruiser, Robo Dog and vehicle (50% off)
Ride along with the Paw Patrol dogs with this Mission Cruiser. It comes with a mini Robo Dog and batteries to power up and make real Paw Patrol sounds.
$25 at Walmart (originally $49.99)
Walmart
A Barbie dollhouse and furniture doll playset (33% off)
With two stories and four rooms, this Barbie dollhouse is bigger than most people's first apartments. It comes with three dolls as well as a bathtub, pool and refrigerator you can put water in.
$50 at Walmart (originally $75)
