Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram lately, you might have noticed a lot of new chatter about a not-so-new affordable brand you’ve probably heard of before. While we all might think of Target as the store where you go in for one grocery item or toiletries and end up leaving with a whole new wardrobe, Walmart is quickly becoming just as known for on-trend, hyper affordable clothing and accessories.

Take summer sandals, for example. Just a few minutes browsing through Walmart’s website and you’ll see dozens of dupes for the most expensive, trendy spring and summer sandals on the market. It’s a whole new world of affordable fashion. Here are some of the best picks that are available right now, most of which are less than $30.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A perfect, everyday summer slide
Whether you're going to the grocery store or a summer date, these sandals are worth investing in. The color makes them versatile enough to pair for casual or more elevated looks, and the buckle detail makes them stand out from your run-of-the-mill sandals. Plus: They're just $12.
$12 at Walmart
2
Comfortable, secure travel sandals
These might look similar to other popular, more expensive travel sandals. They have the same non-slip bottom, velcro straps, and secure design (these aren't falling off of you in the ocean, river, or beach), but the difference is that they're available for just $11.98.

One customer's glowing review wrote: "Shout out to trusty Walmart for always providing last minute essentials. Not only were they comfortable but they were able to take a brutal beating on a 4 mile hike through the Hawaiian jungle. Although I was doubted for my ability to hike in sandals, I came out on top. 10/10 recommend."
$11.98 at Walmart
3
Time and Tru Women's Platform Nature Sandal
If you're looking for a secure, non-slip sandal but aren't about neutrals and need a bit of height, this platform, colorblock version could be a good alternative. It also comes in black, light blue, floral and more. And no matter what color you choose, the sandals are all $14.98 each.
$14.98 at Walmart
4
A perfect heeled sandal that's comfortable to walk in, too
These shoes look much more expensive than they actually are, but they doesn't mean they're low quality. As one reviewer writes, "These block heels are literally the best. They are so stylish while not being overly flashy. The top rings are really unique and make my feet stand out a lot...On top of that, these are the most comfortable block heels I ever own with very smooth leather. The block is about 1.5 inches and feel comfortable when walking in."
$29.99 at Walmart
5
Trendy slip-on sandals
These feature that trendy cushioned braid, but also a toe loop to keep your sandals firmly in place.
$25 at Walmart
6
A '90s throwback that is comfortable, too
If you're into fashion, then you probably already know that '90s trends are back in a big way and don't appear to be going anywhere. These Steve Madden slides are the perfect way to play into the trend and stay comfortable at the same time.
$69.95 at Walmart
7
The perfect summer wedding flat
If you're searching for a stylish, simple flat sandal to wear to summer weddings, this would be a great choice. The shoe comes in three different, bright colors and would be a great alternative to a heeled sandal or strappy sandal for more formal events this summer. Plus, the reviews are great.

One customer wrote, "These slides feel great on and they look nice, I really love the green color that goes with pretty much any color. They're not heavy but feel well made. My mom tried them on and loved the feel of them, she has bunions and these felt really nice on her.
$32 at Walmart
8
The ultimate summer sandal
Everyone needs a pair of lightweight, comfortable, waterproof sandals for summer. Whether you're throwing something on to walk the dog or you're searching for the perfect beach shoe, these sandals tick almost every box. Plus, they come in a ton of different colors and have hundreds of positive reviews.
$13.98 at Walmart
9
These braided statement sandals
At less than $20, it's merely a bonus that these heeled sandals happen to be stylish, comfortable, available in multiple colors and a customer favorite. They're also great for wide feet, in case that's a concern of yours.

As one customer writes in a review titled "THE PERFECT SANDALS": "I am so happy with these heels! The heels aren't too high, perfect with jeans or a dress, I have them in blue, blush, cream and black."
$19.98 at Walmart
10
... or the flat version.
If heeled sandals aren't your thing, consider these braided flat sandals from Walmart instead. They come in just as many colors and have almost all positive reviews from customers. In fact, at 4.5 stars, these sandals are some of the highest rated at Walmart right now — and they're only $14.98.

As one customer writes, "I first [saw] these shoes at another store in the mall for $90!! So when I [saw] these I ran to the Walmart that had these in stock. They are much more comfortable than the others and great quality. Only difference in the top dollar brand is these are more comfortable. Definitely worth purchasing!!"

$14.98 at Walmart
