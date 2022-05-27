Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram lately, you might have noticed a lot of new chatter about a not-so-new affordable brand you’ve probably heard of before. While we all might think of Target as the store where you go in for one grocery item or toiletries and end up leaving with a whole new wardrobe, Walmart is quickly becoming just as known for on-trend, hyper affordable clothing and accessories.
Take summer sandals, for example. Just a few minutes browsing through Walmart’s website and you’ll see dozens of dupes for the most expensive, trendy spring and summer sandals on the market. It’s a whole new world of affordable fashion. Here are some of the best picks that are available right now, most of which are less than $30.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.