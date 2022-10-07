This Cozy and Affordable Shacket Is Kinda Perfect

Fall just blew in seemingly overnight. New York went from ice cream trucks and spraying hydrants to sharp breezes and falling leaves right on cue. These first chilly days of the season have me lusting after an easy throw on layer that looks understated and cool. The shirt-jacket — more commonly known as the shacket — gets the job done in style. This light layer has the off-duty look of an unbuttoned work shirt and layers easily over everything from sweats to mini skirts.



Isabel Marant, the champion of cool French style, has included brightly checked versions her collections season over season — this and other designer iterations are known to be wardrobe investments. But what if it didn’t need to be an investment? If dropping half a paycheck on a jacket isn’t your thing, Walmart has the perfect solution. The retailer’s answer to the shacket trend is spot on, in periwinkle blue and burgundy oversized plaid. Made in brushed faux wool (a new euphemism for what I can only assume is some kind of synthetic blend), this mid-weight piece is just right for in-between seasons and layering, just like its pricier counterparts. Unlike spendier options, this jacket is a wallet-friendly $60.



One reviewer, Shopaholic, said “I cannot say enough about this [jacket]. I’ve worn it daily and it washes extremely well.” The oversized front patch pockets are ideal for stashing the essentials and another reviewer, KekeT, noted that the fit is “oversized, but it’s not too bulky.” This stylish and cozy piece is sure to become your fall go-to every time you run out the door, so scroll down to add it to your cart and stay cozy for the rest of the season.