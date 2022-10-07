Shopping
StylewalmartFall Fashion

This Cozy and Affordable Shacket Is Kinda Perfect

Meet the on-trend light layer that’s just right for fall.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCyn-Luca-Women-s-Oversized-Blue-Plaid-Shacket%2F673799387&subId1=-6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Plaid shacket from Walmart." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCyn-Luca-Women-s-Oversized-Blue-Plaid-Shacket%2F673799387&subId1=-6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Plaid shacket from Walmart.</a>
Walmart
Plaid shacket from Walmart.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Fall just blew in seemingly overnight. New York went from ice cream trucks and spraying hydrants to sharp breezes and falling leaves right on cue. These first chilly days of the season have me lusting after an easy throw on layer that looks understated and cool. The shirt-jacket — more commonly known as the shacket — gets the job done in style. This light layer has the off-duty look of an unbuttoned work shirt and layers easily over everything from sweats to mini skirts.

Isabel Marant, the champion of cool French style, has included brightly checked versions her collections season over season — this and other designer iterations are known to be wardrobe investments. But what if it didn’t need to be an investment? If dropping half a paycheck on a jacket isn’t your thing, Walmart has the perfect solution. The retailer’s answer to the shacket trend is spot on, in periwinkle blue and burgundy oversized plaid. Made in brushed faux wool (a new euphemism for what I can only assume is some kind of synthetic blend), this mid-weight piece is just right for in-between seasons and layering, just like its pricier counterparts. Unlike spendier options, this jacket is a wallet-friendly $60.

One reviewer, Shopaholic, said “I cannot say enough about this [jacket]. I’ve worn it daily and it washes extremely well.” The oversized front patch pockets are ideal for stashing the essentials and another reviewer, KekeT, noted that the fit is “oversized, but it’s not too bulky.” This stylish and cozy piece is sure to become your fall go-to every time you run out the door, so scroll down to add it to your cart and stay cozy for the rest of the season.

$59.95 at Walmart
<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCyn-Luca-Women-s-Oversized-Blue-Plaid-Shacket%2F673799387&subId1=-6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Plaid shacket from Walmart." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCyn-Luca-Women-s-Oversized-Blue-Plaid-Shacket%2F673799387&subId1=-6337b2e4e4b02816452a1cac" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Plaid shacket from Walmart.</a>
Walmart
Plaid shacket from Walmart.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Vionic Pauline slipper

The Coziest Slippers With Arch Support

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Is It Normal To Have Different-Sized Boobs?

Wellness

Here’s What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Wellness

8 Of The Most Common Types Of Stomach Pain

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren’t Mexican

Food & Drink

Hate Getting Up In The Night? Here’s What Time You Should Stop Drinking.

Style & Beauty

‘More Curves, More Work’: Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel ‘Normal Marital Hatred’?

Relationships

8 Dating App Profile Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs

Parenting

What To Expect When Weaning Your Child From Breastfeeding

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Wellness

The One Place You're Probably Forgetting When You Do A Breast Check

Parenting

Natural Disasters During Pregnancy Have Big Implications For Kids’ Mental Health

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here's What He Wants Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Food & Drink

10 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Grocery Store

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair

Shopping

Timeless Unisex Shoes You'll Wear Every Day

Home & Living

This New Buddy Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Shopping

How To Make Kombucha At Home, According To This YouTube-Famous Brewer

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Clothing Rental Services – And The Best Ones To Subscribe To

Style & Beauty

Do You Really Have To Cut Out Dairy If You Want Clear Skin? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

12 Simple Products That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier

Shopping

These Best-Selling Men’s Basics Are (Way) Under $30 At Walmart

Shopping

The Best Affordable Knife Sets To Get You Slicing And Dicing

Shopping

Increase Your Domestic Bliss With These Labor Day Home Sales