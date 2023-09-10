This Sleek $60 Parsons Desk Is Perfect For Small Spaces

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Want a sturdy and spacious desk for a small bedroom or living room? Although looking for the perfect desk for your small space might be tough, we stumbled upon a fantastic find at Walmart. Best of all? It’s on sale. The Mainstays parsons desk is discounted down to $65.
With a 4.3 out of 5-star rating (from nearly 1,200 reviews), this minimal desk — which is 30 inches high, 39 inches wide, and about 20 inches deep — is sleek and stylish with a classic rectangular design that’s clean and attractive for just about any space. It’s ideal for working from home, crafting, gaming, and much more.
In fact, some Walmart shoppers say that it’s even great for a vanity too. “I have a small space that I wanted for a makeup vanity. I wanted something streamlined and simple to match my furniture and this fits the bill,” wrote a reviewer.
Meanwhile, it also comes with a handy solo drawer that’s great for storing notebooks, pens, mouse pads, folders, school supplies, cosmetics, beauty products and tools, and much more. “This was the perfect option! I’m able to fit makeup items in the drawer as it is very spacious. It has a sleek look to it which I love,” wrote reviewer Amanda.
Made from MDF (medium-density fiberboard) plywood, the desk is laminated and can support up to 150 pounds (and up to 10 pounds in the drawer). It requires some assembly and it comes in three colors: white, black oak, and espresso.
Ahead, see how some other reviewers have used the desk, or just scroll on to get one for yourself.
“This desk is so beautiful. I purchased it so my daughters can log in for virtual learning. It is made well and is pretty sturdy. It has a drawer which is perfect to put school supplies in. It did not take long to put together. Instructions were helpful and no pieces were missing.” — Elda
“I love love love this desk! I live in a studio apartment and wanted something that didnt take up a lot of space. This was super easy to assemble and I was able to do it fairly quickly. It looks so nice too.” — Sally
“This is the cutest desk and it’s super easy to assemble. All you have to do is screw the legs in. It took me all of 20 minutes to complete. It is absolutely perfect for a small space. Very happy with this purchase!” — Smhadd
“This desk is so easy to put together and sturdy. I use it for my PC. Fits a monitor and keyboard, mouse, speakers, and lamp nicely. you could do two monitors but would get tight. I love it.” — Denise