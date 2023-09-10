This Sleek $60 Parsons Desk Is Perfect For Small Spaces

“This desk is so beautiful. I purchased it so my daughters can log in for virtual learning. It is made well and is pretty sturdy. It has a drawer which is perfect to put school supplies in. It did not take long to put together. Instructions were helpful and no pieces were missing.” — Elda

“I love love love this desk! I live in a studio apartment and wanted something that didnt take up a lot of space. This was super easy to assemble and I was able to do it fairly quickly. It looks so nice too.” — Sally

“This is the cutest desk and it’s super easy to assemble. All you have to do is screw the legs in. It took me all of 20 minutes to complete. It is absolutely perfect for a small space. Very happy with this purchase!” — Smhadd

“This desk is so easy to put together and sturdy. I use it for my PC. Fits a monitor and keyboard, mouse, speakers, and lamp nicely. you could do two monitors but would get tight. I love it.” — Denise