We May Have Won The Fashion Lottery With This $34 Walmart Dress

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I’m basically never not on the lookout for a sartorial steal, especially when it comes to clothing. But uncovering a true hidden gem — I’m talking about an item that boasts not just style, quality, and affordability, but also fashion credibility — can feel as exhausting (and potentially fruitless) as hunting for actual buried treasure. So imagine my shock when my sartorial metal detector struck gold at Walmart.
This belted utility midi dress, one of the latest offerings from the big box retailer’s Free Assembly house brand, really does check all those boxes I mentioned above. Style? Check: It boasts a combination of casual cargo detailing and pockets (pockets!) with a waist-cinching belt and midi length skirt makes this versatile number a no-brainer for everywhere from the farmers market to the office to a dinner date. Quality? Check: Both colorways (loden green and navy) are made of substantially weighted 100% cotton, so you can machine wash without worry. Affordability? Check: It’s just $34.
And lest you think that label recognition can’t be achieved at Walmart, think again: Free Assembly is helmed by creative director Brandon Maxwell (whom you may know for his eponymous, award-winning ready-to-wear line, or his role as Lady Gaga’s fashion director). The frock is available in sizes XS–XXXL.
While a few shoppers weren’t nuts about the heavy material and the torso length being shorter than expected, the resounding opinion is decidedly glowing. (It has a 4.5-star rating overall.) You can read on for a few more rave reviews — or just cut to the chase and add it to your cart before it sells out.
“A great dress overall and would recommend for the quality, versatility, and price.” — TiffanySue
“This dress is beautiful! The fabric is great quality and the fit is very flattering. I wish the sleeves were just a bit longer, but overall [it’s] such an amazing piece at a great price!” — SJF
“I bought both colors. I like the cap sleeves and the pockets, and it’s very flattering.” — Stef
“I love that it has an elastic waist and that you can use your own belt in the belt loops. Great purchase for the price and… cotton! Dream. Ordered a size up so I can avoid shrinkage. Lovely cap sleeve. Perfect for flat sandals or heels. Winner. Thinking about the other color.” — Anonymous
“Excellent material, pockets!!” — Jennifer