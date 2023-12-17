ShoppingOrganizingstorage

These 8 Walmart Storage Containers Are Surprisingly Stylish

These baskets, boxes and containers are anything but basic.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Plastic storage bin and rattan basket
Walmart
Plastic storage bin and rattan basket

Storage baskets, boxes and containers are helpful tools for organizing your home and maximizing storage space. And basic plastic options are cheap and get the job done but aren’t the most attractive looking.

So if you’re looking for storage solutions that are cute and functional, Walmart has you covered. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options to get organized in style.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This blue sundry container
Store charging cords, cosmetics and other small items in this teal plastic storage container, which has a matching lid and cutout handles on the sides. The color and subtle texture give it a more stylish feel than your classic plastic storage bin.
$15.48 at Walmart
2
This 3-piece storage container set
Organize a variety of items around your house, from kids' toys to school supplies, with this set of storage containers. They come in three different sizes, with coordinating brown lids.
$18.75 at Walmart
3
This white storage box
We love the contrast of the white perforated base and woodgrain-printed lid of this plastic storage box. It comes in various sizes to suit your storage needs.
$15.85 at Walmart
4
This transparent storage box
The clear silver-gray base of this plastic box allows you to easily see what’s inside, and the woodgrain patterned lid gives it an elevated look.
$10.26 at Walmart
5
This meal prep container set
Whether you’re a meal prepper or just want cute containers for leftovers, this set has you covered. These glass containers have leakproof lids and silicone sleeves in various pastel hues to protect them from chipping or cracking. You can pop them in the microwave to easily reheat your food, and when it’s time to clean up they can go in the dishwasher.
$31.28 at Walmart
6
This rattan storage basket
Store and display throw blankets, pillows, towels and more in this stylish polyethylene rattan basket. An iron frame gives it some extra sturdiness, and the convenient handles make it easy to move from room to room.
$21.86 at Walmart
7
This 2-pack of woven bins
We love the warmth these woven bins add to a closet, and the built-in handles make it easy to reorganize and shift things around. These bins measure 14.17 inches by 11.02 inches by 7.09 inches and have metal wire frames for extra structure.
$26.96 at Walmart

Before You Go

A waterproof locking bin

If Your Garage Or Basement Is A Mess, Experts Recommend These Storage Items

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING