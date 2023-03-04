This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
What makes the perfect cozy chair? While there’s plenty of luxury seating all over the internet, you’d be hard pressed to find one like this stylish, affordable and frequently sold-out swivel chair that’s hiding in plain sight at Walmart.
With a 4.8-star rating, this swivel chair is so popular that the retailer can’t keep it in stock — multiple reviews on Walmart’s website describe victorious customers pouncing on long-awaited restocks.
The chair is a dead ringer for similar options from Article, CB2, and West Elm that can retail for up to $2,000. According to the many customer reviews, the seat doesn’t skimp on quality — it’s praised for its high quality, elevated design, and the the fact that it comes pre-assembled.
It also doesn’t take up a ton of room either at 34 inches wide and 27.5 inches tall. That means if you have a small space, it won’t crowd you. The outer material is sherpa, which is both fluffy and knit.
“Such great quality! Super soft and comfortable! I ordered one to test it out, fell in love and now it’s out of stock so I’m stalking for a second one,” wrote customer Kimberly in a review.
It bears repeating that this chair sells out fast, so if you’re eyeing it, it’s best to act quickly instead of waiting. Scroll ahead to read some customer testimonials and score one for yourself.
“I absolutely love my chair. It looks amazing in person and I’m just so happy that I decided to wait for it to come back in stock rather than buying a different chair. You will not be disappointed and the shipping was so so fast!!!!” — CoCo
“Get [Them] When You Can! These chairs are constantly out of stock for a reason. They so pretty, fit most any room, and super comfy. I missed out twice but finally got two and I couldn’t be happier with them.” — Shelley
“It’s on the small size but not much smaller than the identical one they sell at West Elm got for $800.” — tami408
“I was so glad when it came back in stock. My husband thought I was nuts when he unpacked it but he loves it. It is insanely comfortable.” — Rochelle