These Trendy Suede Slippers Only Look Expensive

Be on trend at a fraction of the cost with these UGG lookalikes from Walmart.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Secret Treasures suede <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSecret-Treasures-Women-s-Genuine-Suede-Platform-Clog%2F544637086&subId1=63cb0e88e4b04d4d18dee410" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cb0e88e4b04d4d18dee410" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSecret-Treasures-Women-s-Genuine-Suede-Platform-Clog%2F544637086&subId1=63cb0e88e4b04d4d18dee410" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">slipper</a>
Walmart
Secret Treasures suede slipper

If you want to look trendy while feeling like you’re walking on the cloud, you may have also discovered UGG isn’t the most budget-friendly footwear. And it makes sense — after over 30 years in business, the brand has plenty of experience in turning out soft and stylish suede footwear.

But if you’re in search of a deal and don’t care as much about having the real thing, it may interest you to know there is a slipper at Walmart that’s just as cozy and almost indistinguishable from the ever-popular UGG.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Secret Treasures genuine suede clog slipper
These slippers have the same cozy lining and suede exterior of their pricier counterparts, but they’re currently priced at a mere $11. They’re available in brown and black in sizes 6 through 11.
$11 at Walmart (originally $16.98)
2
Walmart
Secret Treasures genuine suede platform
For those like to be extra-trendy, check out the very popular platform mule, in genuine suede with an elevated sole and a memory foam insole. While they are starting to sell out, there are a few sizes left in this cool mushroom colorway. Get them while you still can.
$18.98 at Walmart
