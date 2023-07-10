Walmart A HomeLabs AC unit and tabletop Solo Stove

Many of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Amazon Prime Day, during which shoppers can score some of the best deals of the year on products and brands they love. But did you know Walmart has a sale that’s just as impressive?

The rumors are true: Walmart+ Week just kicked off and is running through July 13. During the savings event, you’ll score markdowns on best-selling electronics, home appliances, furniture, and more. On Monday, only Walmart+ members can access the savings, but the deals will be available to everyone starting Tuesday at noon.

Advertisement

You can also get 50% off a Walmart+ membership right now, putting the cost at just $49 annually. Member benefits include free delivery (including groceries) from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum and discounts on gas. (HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell, who’s been a Walmart+ member for two years, says she’s “convinced it’s like the secret code to life – Walmart prices without having to step foot in a Walmart ever.”)

To help make sure you don’t miss the most desirable of deals, below, we’ve rounded up the ones you’ll definitely want to shop.