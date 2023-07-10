Shoppingwalmartsales

Move Over, Amazon Prime Day. Walmart+ Week Is Here With Some Really Good Deals.

If you thought Amazon Prime Day was the biggest event happening this week, Walmart has a surprise for you.
A HomeLabs AC <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FhOmelabs-8-000-BTU-Window-Air-Conditioner-with-Smart-Control-Low-Noise-AC-Unit-with-Eco-Mode-LED-Control-Panel-Remote-Control-and-24-hr-Timer%2F3663588995&subId1=64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="unit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FhOmelabs-8-000-BTU-Window-Air-Conditioner-with-Smart-Control-Low-Noise-AC-Unit-with-Eco-Mode-LED-Control-Panel-Remote-Control-and-24-hr-Timer%2F3663588995&subId1=64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">unit</a> and tabletop Solo <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSolo-Stove-Mesa-Tabletop-Fire-Pit-Stand-Low-Smoke-Outdoor-Mini-Urban-Suburbs-Fueled-Pellets-Wood-Safe-Burning-Stainless-Steel-With-Travel-Bag-6-9-x-5%2F1149970577&subId1=64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stove" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSolo-Stove-Mesa-Tabletop-Fire-Pit-Stand-Low-Smoke-Outdoor-Mini-Urban-Suburbs-Fueled-Pellets-Wood-Safe-Burning-Stainless-Steel-With-Travel-Bag-6-9-x-5%2F1149970577&subId1=64a6dda1e4b0b641763596d2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Stove</a>
Walmart
Many of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Amazon Prime Day, during which shoppers can score some of the best deals of the year on products and brands they love. But did you know Walmart has a sale that’s just as impressive?

The rumors are true: Walmart+ Week just kicked off and is running through July 13. During the savings event, you’ll score markdowns on best-selling electronics, home appliances, furniture, and more. On Monday, only Walmart+ members can access the savings, but the deals will be available to everyone starting Tuesday at noon.

You can also get 50% off a Walmart+ membership right now, putting the cost at just $49 annually. Member benefits include free delivery (including groceries) from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum and discounts on gas. (HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell, who’s been a Walmart+ member for two years, says she’s “convinced it’s like the secret code to life – Walmart prices without having to step foot in a Walmart ever.”)

To help make sure you don’t miss the most desirable of deals, below, we’ve rounded up the ones you’ll definitely want to shop.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Bryde 3-piece patio set (29% off)
Creating a backyard oasis is a decision you will appreciate for years to come. Transform your patio with this modern three-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens. The set includes a sectional sofa and loveseat combo with comfy foam-filled cushions and a matching table.
$498 at Walmart (originally $698)
2
Walmart
Lamborghini 12V ride-on car (54% off)
Your kid will be the coolest one on the block when they're riding around in their very own Lamborghini. The pint-sized Lambo comes in several shades, including pink, black, blue, green and white. Depending on your child's age, you can either drive the car with a remote control or allow them to drive it in manual mode.
$169.99 at Walmart (was $369.99)
3
Walmart
Solo Stove Mesa tabletop firepit (40% off)
A romantic fire pit, small enough to fit on a tabletop, will be the perfect addition to your backyard hangs or dinner parties. It will add ambiance when the sun goes down, but you'll also have a great excuse to roast some marshmallows over the open flame for the iconic s'more.
$59.99 at Walmart (originally $99.99)
4
Amazon
HomeLabs 10,000 BTU window air conditioner (23% off)
Beat the summer heat without breaking the bank with this window air conditioner from HomeLabs. Cool a room around 250 square feet while controlling the temperature with the provided remote or through your smartphone with the HomeLabs app. The filter is also washable, so you don't have to spend money on replacements.
$269.97 at Walmart (originally $349.99)
5
Walmart
Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum (29% off)
Filthy carpets and hardwood floors will be no match for the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum. The powerful and lightweight vacuum will suck up debris, dust, your hair or your pet's hair. It also has a whole-machine filter that takes out dust and allergens, releasing cleaner air into your home.
$299.99 at Walmart (originally $419.99)
6
Walmart
Vitamix 5300 refurbished blender (30% off)
Vitamix blenders are basically the best of the best when it comes to silky-smooth soups, smoothies, dressings, and more. You can save by opting for a refurbished model that is still a blending powerhouse, and right now, you can get the restored version even further discounted during Walmart+ Week.
$249.95 at Walmart (originally $359.95)
7
Walmart
Restored HP Chromebook 11 bundle. (61% off)
Whether you're prepping early for the back-to-school season or need a new work laptop, you'll want to check out this refurbished bundle. You'll get the speedy Chromebook 11 with high-quality graphics, along with a wireless mouse and wireless earbuds. There's also a 90-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure everything is running smoothly before you're locked in.
$69 at Walmart (originally $199)
8
Walmart
Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent (45% off)
Camping with the family this summer? Upgrade to this eight-person tent from Coleman that can comfortably sleep the whole group. It's so large it can fit three queen-sized airbeds. The tent uses a WeatherTec system that ensures you stay nice and dry even on rainy nights.
$99 at Walmart (originally $181.77)
9
Walmart
DHP Miriam pillowback wood base sofa (43% off)
The solid wood base gives this sofa a timeless mid-century modern feel. The cozy cushions and pillow-back design promise to make this couch so comfy you won't want to move after an evening of binge-watching your favorite show. Upholstered in gray linen, this couch will match a variety of decors and elevate a room with its textured fabric.
$258 at Walmart (originally $455)
10
Walmart
Samsung Buds+ True wireless headphones (64% off)
Listen to your favorite audio with deep bass tones and crisp high notes. Whether it's a podcast, music, or streaming your favorite show, your favorite sonic accompaniment will broadcast faithfully from these immersive noise-canceling earbuds. You can get 11 hours of continuous sound in one wear and another 11 hours after they charge in their case.
$49 at Walmart (originally $139.99)
11
Walmart
Vizio 75-inch Class MQ6 series 4K QLED HDR smart TV (22% off)
Major sales events are the best time to get those big ticket items you've been waiting to purchase, like a brand new TV. This large, 75-inch television with a thin frame from Vizio has quantum colors that deliver superior, crisp images. Since it's a smart device, you don't need to hook up any other devices, you can just log in to your preferred apps when the TV is on.
$698 at Walmart (originally $898)
12
Walmart
Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum (50% off)
Why vacuum your own home when a robot can do it for you? The hassle-free Shark vacuum holds two months of dirt and crumbs in its docking station before needing emptying. Its mighty suction power clears debris from both carpet and hardwood floors.
$298 at Walmart (originally $599)
