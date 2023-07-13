You Only Have A Few Hours Left To Shop Walmart's Answer To Prime Day

Many of us are probably spent from shopping Amazon Prime Day, which boasted some of the best deals of the year. But did you know Walmart has a sale that’s just as impressive, and you can still shop it today only?
The rumors are true: Walmart+ Week is running for just a few more hours, through 7 p.m. today. During the savings event, you’ll score markdowns on best-selling electronics, home appliances, furniture, and more.
You can also get 50% off a Walmart+ membership right now, putting the cost at just $49 annually. Member benefits include free delivery (including groceries) from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum and discounts on gas.
(HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell, who’s been a Walmart+ member for two years, says she’s “convinced it’s like the secret code to life – Walmart prices without having to step foot in a Walmart ever.”)
To help make sure you don’t miss the most desirable of deals, below, we’ve rounded up the ones you’ll definitely want to shop.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Renpho massage gun (62% off)
This reviewer-adored massage gun comes with six replaceable heads for customizing your percussive treatment. It offers 20 adjustable speed levels up to 3,200 RPM and promises to relieve muscle tension and improve circulation.
Frigidaire 10.3-cubic-foot chest freezer (60% off)
Senior editor Janie Campbell sourced this at the behest of a family member who needed a new chest freezer
, and was shocked and delighted to discover a well-reviewed option at such a steep discount. This model comes with a removable basket to keep small things at the ready and is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, making it perfect to keep in a garage. Frigidaire is also offering two smaller 7-foot
and 5-foot
options on sale today.
Better Homes & Gardens Bryde 3-piece patio set (29% off)
Creating a backyard oasis is a decision you will appreciate for years to come. Transform your patio with this modern three-piece set from Better Homes & Gardens. The set includes a sectional sofa and loveseat combo with comfy foam-filled cushions and a matching table.
Lamborghini 12V ride-on car (54% off)
Your kid will be the coolest one on the block when they're riding around in their very own Lamborghini. The pint-sized Lambo comes in several shades, including pink, black, blue, green and white. Depending on your child's age, you can either drive the car with a remote control or allow them to drive it in manual mode.
Solo Stove Mesa tabletop firepit (40% off)
A romantic fire pit, small enough to fit on a tabletop, will be the perfect addition to your backyard hangs or dinner parties. It will add ambiance when the sun goes down, but you'll also have a great excuse to roast some marshmallows over the open flame for the iconic s'more.
Lacoo patio zero-gravity chairs (57% off)
For less than the typical price of one, you can get two zero gravity chairs during Walmart+ Week. These chairs are designed to position your body in a neutral posture
that can help you feel more relaxed and takes pressure off of your back, hips and legs. This durable set is easily adjustable, comes with attached cupholders and a pillow, and folds up when not in use. Get your patio ready for summer for more than half off — and with no assembly needed. This navy blue colorway is the only one left, so you'd better hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal.
Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum (29% off)
Filthy carpets and hardwood floors will be no match for the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum. The powerful and lightweight vacuum will suck up debris, dust, your hair or your pet's hair. It also has a whole-machine filter that takes out dust and allergens, releasing cleaner air into your home.
Vitamix 5300 refurbished blender (30% off)
Vitamix blenders are basically the best of the best when it comes to silky-smooth soups, smoothies, dressings, and more. You can save by opting for a refurbished model that is still a blending powerhouse, and right now, you can get the restored version even further discounted during Walmart+ Week.
Restored HP Chromebook 11 bundle (61% off)
Whether you're prepping early for the back-to-school season or need a new work laptop, you'll want to check out this refurbished bundle. You'll get the speedy Chromebook 11 with high-quality graphics, along with a wireless mouse and wireless earbuds. There's also a 90-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure everything is running smoothly before you're locked in.
Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent (45% off)
Camping with the family this summer? Upgrade to this eight-person tent from Coleman that can comfortably sleep the whole group. It's so large it can fit three queen-sized airbeds. The tent uses a WeatherTec system that ensures you stay nice and dry even on rainy nights.
Vizio 75-inch Class MQ6 series 4K QLED HDR smart TV (22% off)
Major sales events are the best time to get those big ticket items you've been waiting to purchase, like a brand new TV. This large, 75-inch television with a thin frame from Vizio has quantum colors that deliver superior, crisp images. Since it's a smart device, you don't need to hook up any other devices, you can just log in to your preferred apps when the TV is on.