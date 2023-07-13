You Only Have A Few Hours Left To Shop Walmart's Answer To Prime Day

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ vacuum, Coleman Montana tent, Renpho massage gun

Many of us are probably spent from shopping Amazon Prime Day, which boasted some of the best deals of the year. But did you know Walmart has a sale that’s just as impressive, and you can still shop it today only?

The rumors are true: Walmart+ Week is running for just a few more hours, through 7 p.m. today. During the savings event, you’ll score markdowns on best-selling electronics, home appliances, furniture, and more.

You can also get 50% off a Walmart+ membership right now, putting the cost at just $49 annually. Member benefits include free delivery (including groceries) from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum and discounts on gas.

(HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell, who’s been a Walmart+ member for two years, says she’s “convinced it’s like the secret code to life – Walmart prices without having to step foot in a Walmart ever.”)

To help make sure you don’t miss the most desirable of deals, below, we’ve rounded up the ones you’ll definitely want to shop.

