No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

With this eye-catching workout gear, getting your sweat on has never looked cooler.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Activewear looks from Love & Sports
Walmart
Activewear looks from Love & Sports

Why does it seem like all the cutest workout clothes cost more than your usual wardrobe staples? For clothes that are just gonna get sweaty and constantly washed, it’s hard shelling out the big bucks.

But what if there was a way to get stylish activewear on a budget? While you might not immediately think of Walmart, they have you covered when it comes to affordable and fashionable women’s activewear ― just check out our favorite selections from the popular retailer below.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Love & Sports zip-front sports bra
Chafe-free and moisture-wicking, this hot pink sports bra is trendy and functional. You can get the matching pants to complete this outfit that you’ll want to wear to the gym again and again. The sports bra comes with removable cups, so you can have full coverage or less, depending on your preference.
$24 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Reebok woven track pants
With side pockets and one on the back, you won’t have to worry about finding a spot for your phone and keys during a workout. The track pants come in four lively color options, so you can get your favorite color or buy multiple pairs. Made from nylon fabric, these pants will keep you warm when you exercise this winter.
$26 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Sofia Active croc-print sports bra
Did you know Sofia Vergara has her own activewear line at Walmart? The highly-rated brand has all kinds of cute workout outfits, like this workout top that comes with matching leggings. Exclusively sold at Walmart, you’ll love the moisture-wicking and tag-free design of this chic crocodile print sports bra.
$26 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Love & Sports colorblocked leggings
How cute are these leggings with a neon color block stripe down the side? But these leggings aren’t just fashionable, they’re also super soft and stretchy to keep up with the lowest of squats and most difficult of stretches. The high-rise cut cinches at the waist for a more flattering fit.
$28 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Reebok track jacket
This jacket from Reebok is so stylish that you’ll want to wear it even when you’re not working out. The front flap will keep your zipper in place and the chill out on cold days. It also has two front pockets, so you have a spot for your hands if you forget the gloves.
$32 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Avia plus-size printed sports bra
We love this inclusive option from Avia that’s getting in on the tie-dye trend. Wear the longline sports bra — which also comes in blue and gray — as a top by itself, or pair it with a black top for a seamless look. Just don’t forget the matching bike shorts to pull it all together.
$13.46 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Love & Sports printed leggings
Cameo leggings with a neon pop of color are the workout pants you didn’t know you wanted. You can even grab a matching sports bra for a complete outfit. Designed with two pockets and moisture-wicking fabric, these pants have all the bells and whistle you want in a pair of workout leggings.
$28 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Love & Sports faux sherpa jacket
There’s nothing cozier than a sherpa coat in the winter, and this one from Love & Sports is a great option to throw on for your next run on a chilly day. The jacket comes with a matching headband that will keep your ears warm, so you’ll be extra-prepared to face the frigid outdoors. One of the best features of this jacket has to be the thumb holes in the elastic sleeves.
$35 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Sofia Active sorbet-print bike shorts
Another winner from Sofia Vergara’s line, these bike shorts will transport you into spring. The watercolor citrus prints bring the bright yellow and pastels we’ve come to love with the warmer seasons. And if you like these shorts, you’ll want to get the matching sports bra.
$20 at Walmart
