ShoppingwalmartWellnessyoga

Walmart Has Everything You Need To Start Your Yoga Practice At Home

Take your downward dog to the next level with these mats and accessories from Walmart.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Yoga accessories from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&subId1=63e719b5e4b0808b91c07713" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Walmart" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e719b5e4b0808b91c07713" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&subId1=63e719b5e4b0808b91c07713" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Walmart</a>
Walmart
Yoga accessories from Walmart

Yoga is one of the best exercises to do at home because all you need is a small space to spread out and stretch. And becoming an at-home yogi has never been easier with the help of Walmart.

You can get a wide range of yoga mats and all kinds of accessories that will have you looking forward to each session. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert practitioner, we’ve found a little something for everyone at Walmart.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
BalanceFrom high-density yoga met
Thicker than your average yoga mat, this option is dense for ultimate comfort. Reduce pressure on your joints throughout your poses with the extra plushness of this mat. And you won’t have to worry about sliding around during your routine as it’s also slip resistant.
$19.47 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Evolve by Gaiam printed yoga block
Improve your form and or take your poses to the next level with the help of this yoga block. Put it under your hands if you’re unable to flex far enough, or use it as a way to go deeper into stretches. And beyond the helpful functions it provides, the block is just adorable with its intricate print.
$6.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Gaiam stay-put mat towel
Heavy sweaters will rejoice when they add this yoga towel to their next session. It attaches to your yoga mat with four folding corners and a grippy underside keeping it in place. The microfiber fabric will absorb any excess moisture during your workout, and the surface can retain traction, so you won’t need to worry about slipping.
$37.33 at Walmart
4
Walmart
BalanceFrom yoga wheel
If you really want to take your stretches up a notch, the yoga wheel is your answer. The wheel has several benefits; some say it can help improve posture and balance and reduce back pain. Made of easy-to-clean fabric that also has traction, the creators of this wheel have thought of it all.
$14.39 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Anself multi-loop yoga strap
From sitting all day, many of us deal with tight hips, glutes, and quads. For those that are all too familiar with this issue, try adding this strap to your yoga workout that will allow you to gently pull your legs closer for a deeper stretch to loosen up your tight muscles. It has different stages of loops, so you can work your way to harder, deeper stretches as you progress.
$9.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Kapmore yoga socks
Some people have slippery feet, so much so that even yoga mats offering maximum grip may not work for them. That’s where these grippy socks come in handy. The no-slip socks with straps to keep them in place will give you the traction you need on the mat. And these socks come in a pack of four, so you’re ready for multiple practices.
$13.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Peace Yoga buckwheat meditation pillow
This yoga cushion is multi-purpose, depending on what kind of yogi you are. It can boost you in certain seated positions, helping to take the strain off joints. The pillow also makes a great and comfy meditation spot after your workout.
$36 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Wacces cotton yoga strap
Another popular style of yoga strap, this one can also help you pull stiff muscles into that deep stretch. This is a more popular style for those needing better arm and shoulder flexibility. Depending on your height, you can choose from two strap lengths.
$10.45 at Walmart
9
Walmart
CAP Fitness stability ball
Depending on the yoga flows you prefer, sometimes there may be a stability ball incorporated. The multi-purpose ball also come in handy for Pilates and core training. Grab it in either purple or teal to match your home gym.
$10.98 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Evolve by Gaiam grippy yoga gloves
Feet aren’t the only body part that you have to worry about slipping on the mat. Sweaty hands can cause some concern in a downward-facing dog. These grippy yoga gloves will keep all your worries at bay, and as a bonus, they look super stylish and edgy.
$5.62 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner’s Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Parenting

6 Simple Questions To Ask Kids When They Share ‘News’ They Saw Online

Wellness

Read This If You Cry When Your Sports Team Wins

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

Reviewers Are Very Obsessed With This $30 Backpack From Target

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Shopping

This Gel Seat Cushion Helps My Sciatica And It's 41% Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Shopping

I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

Shopping

Experts Explain Why A Real Down Comforter Is Worth The Splurge

Style & Beauty

There's Still One Big Thing Missing From Fashion Week

Shopping

These Black-Owned Etsy Shops Will Be Your New Favorite Spot For Handmade Goods

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Shopping

The Snail Serum That TikTok Is Obsessed With Is 50% Off At Amazon

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Shopping

If You Devoured Prince Harry's 'Spare,' Check Out These Equally Juicy Celeb Memoirs

Home & Living

5 Tricks To Take Better iPhone Photos At Night, According To Photographers

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Food & Drink

The Best Cheese For A Cheeseburger, According To Experts Who Actually Know

Shopping

The Black-Owned Brand That’s Making Travel A Little More Seamless And Elegant

Shopping

13 Genuinely Good Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Wellness

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Parenting

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes

Style & Beauty

Massage Therapists Reveal What They Think When You Fall Asleep, Pass Gas Or Worse

Wellness

This Easy Trick Will Help You Complete A Task You've Been Putting Off

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Food & Drink

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.