Walmart's New Baby Box Is Loaded With Free Products New Moms Will Actually Use

Emma Kim via Getty Images

Before I became a mother, I spent countless hours (and still do) searching Pinterest for everything I would need once my baby arrived. From leak-proof diapers that won’t swell like a blimp to the best bottles for breastfed infants and laundry detergent that is safe for a baby’s sensitive skin, the list of stuff can be overwhelming and expensive.

Thankfully, Walmart is the latest retailer to launch a free subscription-style box (you only have to pay $5 for shipping) curated with products that you and your little one will appreciate.

Yahoo Lifestyle

The Walmart Welcome Baby Box is available to registrants of their baby registry, and it comes outfitted in a gender-neutral design featuring its mascot Hoo the Owl. Inside, new and experienced parents will be delighted to discover 12 samples (items may vary and are based on different stages: Pre-Natal, Newborn and Toddler), including a onesie, pacifier, diaper cream, full-size bottle, disposable nursing pads, milk storage bags, diapers and wipes. It’s practically all of the essentials I packed for the hospital when I gave birth. I also appreciate that the box offers an array of premium and natural brands, as there are products that will work for everyone’s lifestyle or unique needs.

In addition to these must-haves, Walmart also stocks their baby box with a helpful buying guide (because picking out a car seat and stroller is harder than you think) and monthly milestone cards so you can capture and celebrate your little one’s growth (where does the time go?).

When you calculate all the goodness inside the Walmart Welcome Baby Box, it carries a $40 value. But, according to my math, this equals a steal.

Sign up for Walmart’s Baby Registry and get your free baby box. Or, you can share the love and gift it to the mother-to-be in your life.

Shop some of my tried-and-true brands for baby (and mama) below.

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Yahoo Lifestyle

Yahoo Lifestyle

Yahoo Lifestyle

Read more on Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.