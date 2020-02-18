Walt Disney World’s most recognizable landmark is getting a makeover.

Cinderella Castle, the iconic symbol of the Magic Kingdom theme park and one of the most photographed structures in the U.S., is undergoing a refurbishment that’ll give it a bright new look. When complete, the 189-foot-tall castle will sport pink and blue towers with gold spires and accents.

The company said work will start in the coming weeks and continue “through summer.”

Disney released concept art showing off the new look:

Disney Cinderella Castle

This year marks the 70th anniversary of “Cinderella,” the film that inspired the castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Disney said the castle’s style “represents a romantic conception of a French palace-fortress.”

“While the base of the castle resembles a medieval fortress typifying the Romanesque architecture and castles of the 11th through 13th centuries, the upper portion of the castle reflects the stately Gothic forms that were prominent in later centuries,” a company fact sheet noted.

The updated color scheme is reminiscent of the current look of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle, which was renovated last year, also emphasizing pink and blue hues.