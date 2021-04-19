Walter Mondale Sent A Touching Farewell Message 48 Hours Before His Death

Former Vice President Walter Mondale sent a touching farewell message to his staff just two days before his death on Monday at the age of 93.
“Well my time has come,” wrote Mondale in his Saturday message. “I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor.”
His late wife, Joan, died in 2014 at the age of 83, while his late daughter, Eleanor, died of brain cancer in 2011 at the age of 51.
The 1984 Democratic presidential candidate added:
“Before I go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me. Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side!
Together we have accomplished so much and I know you will keep up the good fight.
Joe in the White House certainly helps.”
“I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you!” he wrote, and included a picture of him relaxing on a boat, dog at his side: