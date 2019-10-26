The former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Friday used a lengthy Twitter thread to warn about the people in positions of power who continue to defend President Donald Trump’s “indefensible” actions.
“Rather than risking a short-term political defeat, these anti-patriots wage war on democracy itself,” wrote Walter Shaub in the first of 11 tweets. “We are in dangerous territory.”
Shaub, who served under former President Barack Obama and the first six months of the Trump administration before he quit, listed a slew of examples of Trump’s alleged ethics violations to back up his claim.
“The list is longer than could fit in a Twitter thread. But this is enough to make one thing clear: Democracy cannot withstand this punishing assault much longer,” he concluded. “Shame on those who defend Trump’s misdeeds to protect their political careers. At stake is the republic itself.”
Check out the full thread below: