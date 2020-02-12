Ex-Government Ethics Chief Issues War Cry Against ‘Catastrophe For Democracy’

Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, on Tuesday night issued an urgent rallying cry for people to “take just one action to defend democracy by Saturday.”

Shaub launched the appeal after senior Department of Justice officials walked back the prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation in the case of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, following intense criticism of the proposed seven to nine years prison term from the president himself. The move sparked the resignation of the four federal prosecutors who ran the trial.

“Today was a catastrophe for democracy,” tweeted Shaub, who served in the government role under former President Barack Obama and then resigned six months into Donald Trump’s presidency. He has since become a vocal critic of the Trump administration.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s time, cash, creativity, or whatever,” Shaub added, inviting his 439,000 followers to suggest ideas to “defend democracy” in reply.

🚨Today was a catastrophe for democracy. Who will commit to take just one action to defend democracy by Saturday?



Doesn't matter if it's time, cash, creativity, or whatever. But will you do ONE concrete thing?



(Feel free to post ideas in the comments below.) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 12, 2020

Shaub further explained the reason for his call in response to someone who’d expressed doubt about how small acts could actually make a difference:

I hear your frustration. I feel it too. But democracy is saved one person at a time, one small act at a time. It's not the glamorous stuff of action movies, but it's reality. And the alternative is so horrific that it's worth fighting the despair and taking action. Hang in there! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 12, 2020

Tweeters responded with dozens of suggestions ― from registering people to vote to writing letters to newspaper editors.

Time To Work#doSomethingBlue

✅register people to 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘

✅𝗗𝗢 blue postcard campaigns

✅show up at protests

✅talk to your representatives

✅chastise your senators

✅write letters to the editor

✅post social media

✅be 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚

✅NOT 𝕧𝕠𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 is 𝗡𝗢𝗧 an option https://t.co/7duhxMZR8O — We’re way past the 25thAm now (@EichbergerUSA) February 12, 2020

I’m working with over a dozen activists to set up mass sustained peaceful protests and connect people at the local level.



We’ll be announcing a million person #VigilForDemocracy challenge this week. Follow @vigil4democracy if you’re interested. #BeLikePuertoRico — Sam Spiegel 🆘😱 (@UNSEATpac) February 12, 2020

Register a new voter. Old or young. Show em how easy it is to vote, how much it matters, and how good it feels. https://t.co/b3eQ1YuF3v — kelly gorman-forrest (@gorman_forrest) February 12, 2020

Find your local Democratic party, Move On, or teachers' union and volunteer to knock on doors, address envelopes, and make calls. You can make a difference AND meet new people https://t.co/4RKSJaEpUK pic.twitter.com/gDb0S5IO7Z — Deep State Wisco 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) February 12, 2020

In other tweets about the chaotic developments at the Justice Department, Shaub suggested “it’s no overstatement to say this is a profound moment of crisis for the republic” and claimed “air raid warnings should’ve accompanied this carpet bombing of democracy.”

Name one country where things worked out really well after its top law enforcement agency was politicized. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

It's no overstatement to say this is a profound moment of crisis for the republic. https://t.co/2nZVOHOUD0 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

air raid warnings should've accompanied this carpet bombing of democracy pic.twitter.com/YhcELuCum4 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 12, 2020

I think what today proves is that democracy and authoritarianism are wrestling for control of this land. We're all busy. But if we can't make time to fight for democracy, we might not have another chance. The unthinkable can happen here. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

The Department of Justice is now a crime organization. The whole administration is a crime organization. https://t.co/7CMq3Bps7w — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 12, 2020