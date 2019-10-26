'I Am Walt's Untempered Rage' — Ex Ethics Chief Erupts Into Fury Over Administration

Former head of of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub, who tirelessly tracks and reports on ethics violations in Donald Trump’s White House, had a bit of a meltdown on Twitter Saturday and announced he had morphed into his own “untempered rage.”
He declared he had “never been angrier in my life” in one of a series of tweets about the Trump administration’s utter disdain for ethics and “American values” — and the president’s “hate-mongering” supporters.
“I hate that, for the first time in our history, we have to wonder if the President will leave office peacefully if he loses or his term expires,” wrote Shaub, who worked in both the Obama and Trump administration. ”I hate that his Saturday Night Attorney General is using the criminal apparatus of the state to investigate those who investigated him.”
Twitter followers tried to calm Shaub down.
Shaub vowed to fume Saturday night — and maybe Sunday, too. But on Monday, he added, “we get back to fighting this attack on America.”