'I Am Walt's Untempered Rage' — Ex Ethics Chief Erupts Into Fury Over Administration

Former head of of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub, who tirelessly tracks and reports on ethics violations in Donald Trump’s White House, had a bit of a meltdown on Twitter Saturday and announced he had morphed into his own “untempered rage.”

He declared he had “never been angrier in my life” in one of a series of tweets about the Trump administration’s utter disdain for ethics and “American values” — and the president’s “hate-mongering” supporters.

“I hate that, for the first time in our history, we have to wonder if the President will leave office peacefully if he loses or his term expires,” wrote Shaub, who worked in both the Obama and Trump administration. ”I hate that his Saturday Night Attorney General is using the criminal apparatus of the state to investigate those who investigated him.”

Twitter followers tried to calm Shaub down.

I hear you. Right there with you. Take care of yourself, ok. The constant angst can wear you down. We need you well. — Caroline (@SweetRed4) October 26, 2019

Hang in there Walt, and remember to breathe. You’re a shining light in a dark time. — Don Gillespie (@DonGillespie) October 26, 2019

Shaub vowed to fume Saturday night — and maybe Sunday, too. But on Monday, he added, “we get back to fighting this attack on America.”

I am Walt's untempered rage. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I absolutely hate this corruption, the human rights abuses, and the debasement of our highest office. I despise the betrayal of our values, our allies and our republic itself. I hate the frivolity and careless lies of these unqualified hate-mongers and their craven enablers. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate their war-making on our republic, on government ethics, on decency, and on everything I call America. I hate their literal war-making and the death-dealing they do for financial gain and political advantage and sometimes out of their blundering ineptitude. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate all their lies and profiteering, the equivocating of their enablers, and all the lies they pile atop their lies. I hate their cynicism, their stoking the fires of bigotry, and the sycophancy that spills sloppily out of their cartoonishly bad replacement appointees. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate that they claim to love "America" but love only a place bounded by lines on a map and an increasingly militarized network of human guards, instead of the principles, values and aspirations that make this no mere place but an ideal to be pursued even if not always reached. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate that they hate the America of dreams, principles, ideals, people from all places, freedom, aspirations and values that we once preached to the rest of the world as we called them to join us in pursuit of democracy. I hate that they hate the America I love. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate their attacks on the norms of this nation's government. I hate their efforts to stamp out what gains had been made toward the goal of freedom and equality. I hate that the West's experiment in democracy is imperiled by a global wave of authoritarianism. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2019

I hate that, for the first time in our history, we have to wonder if the President will leave office peacefully if he loses or his term expires. I hate that his Saturday Night Attorney General is using the criminal apparatus of the state to investigate those who investigated him. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 27, 2019

I hate that they refuse to secure our elections and that they're fine with the President of the United States soliciting foreign attacks on the one thing that makes us a republic—our election. I hate they they don't care that, in at least one case, he backed it up with extortion. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 27, 2019

I hate all of this, and I am angrier than I have ever been in my life. I hope you are too. Tonight I will fume, tomorrow too. Monday we get back to fighting this attack on America. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 27, 2019