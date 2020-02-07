Walter Shaub late Thursday said “we’re now in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism” following the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.
The former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics tweeted a list of the moves that Trump and his allies are now making, and the people they are attacking, such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the lone Senate Republican who voted to convict the president over the Ukraine scandal.
Shaub warned: “This is just the start.”
Check out Shaub’s tweets here:
Shaub has become a fierce critic of the Trump administration since leaving his position within it in mid-2017.
He earlier shared this graphic from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (where he is a senior adviser) detailing the president’s alleged conflicts of interest during his time in office: