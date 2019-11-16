The former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Friday bashed people who continue to defend Donald Trump with a lengthy Twitter thread.
Walter Shaub ― who last month said officials who defend Trump are waging a “war on democracy” ― tweeted segments of 25 controversial statements that Trump has previously made about immigration, women, authoritarian leaders, violence and more.
“If you are defending the corrupt and dangerous person who said these things, then these are your words too,” wrote Shaub, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama and resigned six months into the Trump administration.
“May you be remembered for them always,” he added.
Check out the full thread below:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.