Ex-Ethics Chief Roasts Trump-Defending Republicans With A List Of Future Quotes

Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, on Friday called out Republican lawmakers who continue to stump for President Donald Trump.

Shaub used a Twitter thread to imagine the future quotes and reelection slogans of GOP senators who staunchly support the president or are remaining silent amid the impeachment inquiry over the Ukraine scandal.

“Though he never publicly condemned the president’s actions, historians note that his draft folder was overflowing with pointed remarks,” read one of Shaub’s tweet. Said another: “Before settling on ‘I was with you in spirit’ as her reelection slogan, her team floated ‘Off-the-record objections count’ and ‘What matters is I knew better.’”

Check out the full thread here:

The issue isn't just whether Trump's past conduct was wrong. He continues to use the levers of power to try to rig our election, the thing that makes us a republic. The question that "Republican" Senators will answer with their vote is whether they want to live in a republic. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

It was indecorous of the president to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. I would have preferred he not do that. In the strongest possible terms, I add that I find it to be generally inconsistent with the higher aims of responsible governance. And you can quote me on that. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

I furrow the brow. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

Though he never publicly condemned the president's actions, historians note that his draft folder was overflowing with pointed remarks. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

Before settling on "I was with you in spirit" as her reelection slogan, her team floated "Off-the-record objections count" and "What matters is I knew better." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

Future quotes of current Senators:



"I never approved."



"I was against it on the inside, where it counts."



"He was wrong, wrong wrong. It's the procedure that bothered me."



"What matters is I'm for democracy now."



"святилище" — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

Shaub later delivered a dramatic musical takedown of White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s new letter decrying the impeachment inquiry.

Cipollone in his missive released Friday told Democrats they should end the investigation into President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal, calling the proceedings a “charade.” Shaub hit back with a suggestion:

The current White House counsel writes ridiculous letters. It might be less embarrassing if he switched to Twitter, which is a more suitable environment for silliness. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

He also advised how people could get “the full effect” of the note:

Here's the latest letter from Cipollone, in case anyone missed it. For the full effect, you need to play Carl Orff's O Fortuna at top volume and shout-read it out an open window.https://t.co/9CUe0BAaSI pic.twitter.com/OW8EedU6bR — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2019

Click on the YouTube clip to do so: