Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, rages against the Trump administration’s assault on ethics and the rule of law on a daily basis. But he also knows when people need to take a break and find something nourishing for the soul.
When he’s not writing op-eds, being interviewed by the media or working with the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Shaub’s mobilizing his nearly 450,000 Twitter followers and keeping up their spirits.
On Thursday, Shaub asked his followers what they were doing to protect America and what keeps them from getting discouraged.
“Democracy can be saved,” he tweeted. “And you will do it.”
He also has his own ideas for those feeling overwhelmed:
One tip included enjoying an old tune by Woody Guthrie. Check it out here and in the video above: