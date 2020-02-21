Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, rages against the Trump administration’s assault on ethics and the rule of law on a daily basis. But he also knows when people need to take a break and find something nourishing for the soul.

On Thursday, Shaub asked his followers what they were doing to protect America and what keeps them from getting discouraged.

“Democracy can be saved,” he tweeted. “And you will do it.”

He also has his own ideas for those feeling overwhelmed:

I have some suggestions for folks feeling overwhelmed by the assault on democracy.



First, take action. Any action in defense of democracy. Make a very small donation, even just a dollar, to something; sign up to volunteer for one hour, go learn how to register voters . . .



/1 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 20, 2020

One tip included enjoying an old tune by Woody Guthrie. Check it out here and in the video above:

G'night. Fight for democracy again tomorrow.https://t.co/FjhRAvZLxG — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 21, 2020