Wanda Sykes Names The 1 Republican AI Chatbots Really Shouldn't Talk To

"There’s not going to be any intelligence at all," the "Upshaws" star warned Jimmy Kimmel.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Wanda Sykes burned far-right, conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with a warning about AI chatbots on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Actor and comedian Sykes and host Jimmy Kimmel discussed the possible threat of the technology after talking about Sykes’ former career as a contracting specialist for the National Security Agency.

Last week, a New York Times columnist said a chatbot that’s part of Microsoft’s Bing search engine urged him to leave his wife. Last year, a Google engineer claimed an AI program he was working on had become sentient.

Sykes, star of “The Upshaws,” was worried about the inputs the chatbots receive, saying: “We got to watch what it watches.”

“Don’t let Marjorie Taylor Greene talk to it,” Sykes said. “Because then it’s going to be real dumb. There’s not going to be any intelligence at all.”

Watch the interview here:

