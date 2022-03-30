Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes has broken her silence on the fiasco at Sunday’s awards ceremony and revealed that Chris Rock apologized to her after he was slapped onstage by Will Smith.

Sykes, who hosted alongside fellow comedy actors Regina Hall and Amy Schumer on Sunday night, said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday that she saw Rock at an Oscars afterparty and “the first thing he said was: ‘I’m so sorry.’”

“And I’m like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’” she recalled. “And he’s like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y’all were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry. This is now going to be about this.’”

Smith stunned viewers around the world when he walked onto the Oscars stage and assaulted Rock, who had just told a “G.I. Jane” joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. She has alopecia and shaved her head due to the condition.

Smith later won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” a biopic about Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

The actor cried during his acceptance speech and, apparently referencing what he’d just done, said that “love will make you do crazy things.”

The following day, he apologized to Rock and everyone else who witnessed the incident. Police said Rock declined to press charges.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said later on Wednesday that Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after hitting Rock but refused. The academy also said its board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violating the group’s standards of conduct.

The jaw-dropping attack overshadowed all else at the Oscars, including a number of historic wins.

“It was sickening,” Sykes told DeGeneres. “I physically felt ill, and I’m still a little traumatized by it.”

“And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message.’”

“He apologized to Chris,” Sykes acknowledged, but noted that she and her co-hosts had worked hard to put the show together and that “no one has apologized to us.”

Schumer also weighed in on the drama on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, she said the incident was “disturbing” but that her friend Rock “handled it like a pro.”