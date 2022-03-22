Jimmy Kimmel told Oscars host Wanda Sykes on Monday that he got paid $15,000 for hosting the Academy Awards and that she was “getting robbed.” (Watch the video below.)

Sykes, who is emceeing Sunday’s ceremony with fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, sparked the exchange when she said “out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.”

That was when the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host asked her to reveal what she was getting. Sykes played it coy and said “like scale probably,” prompting Kimmel to say “it’s less than that” and blurt out his compensation for the job.

“Oh my God,” Sykes replied.

Kimmel, the last actual host of Hollywood’s biggest night in 2018 (he also hosted the show in 2017), suggested that Sykes and colleagues would split a similar amount.

“I’ve already decided I’m just gonna steal an Oscar,” Sykes joked.

Kimmel has mentioned his Oscars earnings previously. But the prestige of the gig apparently means something, too.