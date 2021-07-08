Comic Wanda Sykes, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, broke out her side-eye for the latest news on Donald Trump.

The former president reportedly told then-chief of staff John Kelly that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

When Kelly tried to correct him, Trump praised Hitler’s track record on the German economy in the 1930s, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s “‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.”

Sykes first let her side eye do the talking:

Then she allowed there was a single accomplishment that should be credited to Hitler... and it’s not the economy.

“Hitler only did one good thing,” she said. “He killed Hitler.”

See her full monologue below: