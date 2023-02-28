What's Hot

Tennessee Governor Expected To Sign Drag Ban Apparently Once Wore Drag In Yearbook Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

Here’s How Bryan Cranston Handles People Who Don’t Think Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is Racist

Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

Actor Tom Sizemore's Family Makes Monumental Decision About His Care

New York City Mayor Dismisses Separation Of Church And State

Shakira Quotes Madeleine Albright To Seemingly Shade Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

Alabama Coach Apologizes For Letting Player Involved In Shooting Do Pregame Pat-Down

Biden To Nominate Julie Su As Next U.S. Labor Secretary

‘Bombshell’: Rupert Murdoch Leaked Joe Biden 2020 Ads To Jared Kushner

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

UK Police Search For Baby As Missing Aristocrat Mom And Sex Offender Boyfriend Arrested

Entertainmentjames cordenthe late late showWanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes Tells Disturbing Story About A Fan Who Laughed Too Hard At Her Act

The comedian “nearly literally killed” at a recent show in Memphis, “The Late Late Show” said.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Wanda Sykes’ account of the wildest thing that ever happened at one of her shows requires that you not be eating. Seriously. (Watch the video below.)

Mind you, the comedian has seen plenty in her career, including Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony she co-hosted last year. But what she told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Monday was downright disturbing.

At a recent gig in Memphis, the performance was going well until the crowd began to yell at her to get a paramedic, Sykes said. She ordered the house lights up, summoned security and called out for a doctor.

An apparently drunk fan “was laughing so hard that he puked ― he vomited ― and then started choking on his vomit,” Sykes said.

“Now that must have been a good joke,” cracked fellow guest Joel McHale.

“That is arguably the best review you could ever wish,” Corden chimed in.

Sykes said “they had to work on” the fan in distress.

“Wanda Sykes Nearly Literally Killed at a Show,” Corden’s show headlined the segment on its YouTube channel.

Sykes, who stars in Hulu’s new sketch series “History of the World: Part II,” might want to work on not being so funny. For everyone’s health.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community