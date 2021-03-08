“WandaVision” fans, you were just a hare off.

When it came to the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney+, theories ran wild. A small comment about an “aerospace engineer” was blown out of proportion until fans thought the Fantastic Four were showing up, and anybody and everybody was theorized to secretly be the demon Mephisto.

Last week, the “WandaVision” finale revealed most of those fan theories were just plain wrong, and people had to accept that ... until now.

On the latest episode of Kevin Smith’s “Fatman Beyond” podcast, “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman revealed one popular theory was up to scratch after all: Señor Scratchy was originally a demon.

WandaVision director talks about a deleted scene where the twins, Monica and Ralph try to steal the Darkhold but Señor Scratchy turns into a demon and chases them out. pic.twitter.com/ht9jTQGtQg — SMALTKARNA (@SMALTKARNA) March 8, 2021

“Let me just say something about Señor Scratchy,” Shakman said. “We did have something more planned for Señor Scratchy, which we ultimately couldn’t do just because the finale we had so many different, as I said, so many different chess pieces.”

He continued, saying there was a whole sequence, which included Monica (Teyonah Parris), Darcy (Kat Dennings), Ralph (Evan Peters) and Wanda’s twins trying to steal the “Darkhold” magic book from the basement of Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

“They go down there to get the book, and they’re reaching for the book, and the rabbit hops up in front of the book, and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s Señor Scratchy. He’s the best,’ and they like reach over to pet him and he hisses and then this whole “American Werewolf in London” transformation happens and the rabbit turns into this big demon.”

The director added that there would be a “Goonies”-like set piece and “all sorts of fun” as they escape from Scratchy.

“We shot it, but didn’t finish all the VFX and stuff for it, and it was a great sequence. It was super fun, everyone was great in it, but we ended up you know moving it aside because it was a huge sort of detour in the middle of everything else that we had going,” he said. “So Señor Scratchy did have a little bit more left on the cutting room floor.”

For anyone lamenting the loss of a demon-sized Señor Scratchy, just remember that “WandaVision” wasn’t about that.

Talking to HuffPost last Monday, Shakman told us, “As taken as I have been with everybody studying the various mysteries and creating theories, ultimately, as I hope people gathered from the last episode, this is a human story. This is a story about processing loss.”

And with that, now it’s time to process the loss of that deleted scene.

Excited for the finale of #WandaVision to find out that the big bad villain is most likely Señor Scratchy. pic.twitter.com/9oToB5myco — Alex Manuel (@AlexE_ish) March 1, 2021