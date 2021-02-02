This 'WandaVision' Easter Egg Could Have A Deeper Meaning

There may be a reason Randall Park has some tricks up his sleeve.

Park’s Marvel character, FBI agent Jimmy Woo, had a memorable entrance in Episode 4 of “WandaVision” on Friday. While introducing himself to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Woo magically pulls his business card out of thin air in what turns out to be an unexpected master class in close-up illusion.

Fans were quick to point out the moment didn’t magically appear out of nowhere. Woo actually took an interest in magic back in 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” after seeing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) do a similar trick early on in the movie.

By “WandaVision,” he clearly has the card trick down:

Disney and Marvel Is this your (business) card?

While it serves as a fun Easter egg and callback to a previous Marvel film, Park also explained it may have a deeper meaning.

Talking to Insider, the actor said he never got a clear answer as to whether his character disappeared in Thanos’ deadly finger snap from “Avengers: Infinity War.” But he theorizes the card trick may be a tipoff that he didn’t.

“Maybe he wasn’t [snapped away] because he had to learn that card trick. He had to have that time,” Park said.

It makes sense, especially considering how much Woo was struggling with the trick in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Can someone please just give the guy some time and privacy?

Disney and Marvel Woo learns magic via a computer in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Thanos’ snap was reversed after five years, giving the FBI agent plenty of opportunity to practice, assuming he didn’t turn to dust.

The actor went on to say that he was happy to see the card trick scene in the “WandaVision” script and that there was no CGI. He really had to learn it himself.

Unlike Woo, who’s seen learning from a computer in the “Ant-Man” movie, Park said he was taught by a magician, and it took a couple of days to put it together.

Of course, Monica Rambeau wasn’t as lucky as Woo, disappearing in the Thanos snap and coming back to pure chaos. But hey, at least she got to see that cool card trick. So maybe things aren’t so bad after all.

Read the full interview at Insider.